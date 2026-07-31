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Imo North APC Senatorial Ticket!

Araraume Yet To Surrender, Drags Ndubueze To Court Over Unlawful Substitution

The end for the battle over who owns the ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Okigwe Zone is still far, if emerging developments in the Abuja High Court are anything to be considered.

Recall that controversy has characterised the process of the emergence of APC candidate for Okigwe Zone known as Imo North Senatorial District.

Trumpeta newspaper who has been following the matter can reveal that one of the contestants and a seasoned politician in the state, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume is yet to give on his quest to get the ticket.

Araraume who had represented the Zone two times in the past has become a strong challenger for the ticket as he has dragged Senator Patrick Ndubueze, to court over the matter.

Trumpeta has it on good authority that prior to the APC primaries to select candidates, Araraume was spotted with Uzodimma after a meeting said to be connected to the primaries.

Though, the media was not briefed on the outcome, findings from Trumpeta indicate that it had to do with allowing Ndubueze continue for a second time since two other aspirants had earlier stepped down for him.

While the APC in the state reported Ndubueze’s victory after the primaries, reports filtered in that Araraume won. The ding-dong affair continued without members of the party from the zone knowing the actual winner.

The matter has become a legal tussle when upload of candidates names in INEC’s portal showed Ndubueze’s name on the list as APC candidate. A displeased Araraume went to court and based on the latest order by the judge, all parties are to refrain from taking any action capable of rendering the subject matter of the suit ineffective. Justice Salim Ibrahim of the Federal High Court, Abuja in Suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1569/2026 specifically directed the INEC not to take any step that could prejudice the subject matter of the case.

Araraume is challenging his unlawful substitution as the APC’s candidate for Okigwe Zone. The decision of the judge for all parties to stay action arises from the disagreement by lawyers of APC. Two legal professionals from different chambers appeared with different letters as counsel to the APC.

While adjourning the matter to Monday August 10th, for further hearing, it summoned the National Legal Adviser of the APC to appear before it over a dispute regarding the parties legal representation in a suit filed by Araraume.

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