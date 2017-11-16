The poor implementation of projects in the budget by the Federal Government has been identified as slowing down the pace of infrastructure development in Owerri Zone as against the expectations and hard work of Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu.

This assertion was made by the Media Aide to Senator Anyanwu, Mr. Kelechi Eke while receiving a coalition of Owerri Zone Youths under the auspices of Owerri Zone Youths for Good Governance in Senator Anyanwu’s Constituency Office in Owerri.

He regreted that Senator Anyanwu’s efforts in attracting meaningful projects for the people of Owerri Zone have been hampered by poor funding and unimpressive implementation of projects in the budget, which according to him also affects the South East as a whole.

The Media Aide posited that in the last two budgetary years, Senator Anyanwu has successfully attracted projects in the budget that if implementated could have transformed the Zone. He highlighted some of the projects which are already captured in the budget to include the Ulakwo Umuneke road, Ulakwo Seat of Wisdom Seminary road, Ihitte Mbaise Orie Onuoha Onicha road, construction of roads /link bridges between Ogwuama Ahiazu and Okwu Ikeduru, Eke Nguru Eziala Ihitte road, construction of Hostel Blocks at Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education and Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Street roads at World Bank Area of Owerri, Ihiagwa Eziobodo Emeabiam road, Nkwo Emeke Afor Uzoagba Orie Umueze Ngugo Atta road, etc

Mr. Kelechi Eke informed that Senator Anyanwu practically slept at the Port Harcourt office of the NDDC during the last National Assembly recess in order to ensure that reconstruction work at the Atta Amaimo Ugirike Obohia Afor Ogbe road commenced. He added that the ongoing reconstruction work has not only improved transportation network in the affected local government areas but has also triggered economic activities in the communities.

He highlighted completed projects to include installation of Transformers at Timber Market Naze and Obohia Ekwereazu, Solar powered boreholes at Timber Market Afor Oru, Nkwo Eziudo, Arugo Park Owerri Municipal, St. Patrick Catholic Church Ulakwo Enyiogugu, Amakohia Ubi and Emeabiam in Owerri West, renovated community primary schools at Ogbe Nneishi, Egberede Nguru, Obama Ezinihitte Mbaise, Amaimo Ikeduru, Mini Stadium also at Amaimo, etc.

He thanked the youth group for their continued support to Senator Anyanwu and promised them that the Senator will continue to make Owerri Zone proud in the Senate. He also informed them of Senator Anyanwu’s programs especially his skill acquisition programs where he is training over 700 youths of Owerri Zone in different skills, and urged them to avail themselves of such opportunities.

The Media Aide challenged them to be disciples of the Senator in their respective communities because his love for the Zone is sacrosanct, while assuring them that Senator Anyanwu will always carry youths as well as every Community in the Zone along in his representation and called for patience and understanding.

In his speech, the President, Comdr. Stanley Okere stated that the visit has become necessary to show solidarity to Senator Samdaddy Anyanwu on the quality representation he is offering to the people of Owerri Zone. He enthused that to say that Senator Samdaddy has performed beyond expectations is to state the obvious.

The youth leader advised the Senator to carry every part of Owerri Zone along in the delivery of democracy dividends and reassured him of the unalloyed support of youths in the Zone.