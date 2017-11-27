By Okey Alozie

A new twist has emerged in the ongoing crisis at the World Bank market New Owerri, where the ImoState Government is building new shops and outlets.

In the latest development, a House of Assembly member Hon Lugard Osuji and the Special Adviser to the Governor on New Cities and Market Development, Ichie Best Mbanaso are locked up in war of words over demand of Twenty Million Naira N20m.

It would be recalled that trouble has been trailing the exercise after Mbanaso, representing the interest of the State government moved in to start the project. Apart from accusations and counter accusations with the market Chief, Mbanaso is entangled in fresh quarrels with the member representing Owerri Municipal Council in the Imo State House of Assembly.

While accusing Osuji, the Majority Leader of fuelling the recent crisis, Mbanaso alleged that the lawmakers made a demand of money. The governor’s aide accused the Majority Leader of demanding N20m to earn his support even as he later alleged that the controversial portion of the new market stall was earlier marked by the lawmaker to establish a school project.

Reacting to the allegation, Osuji who was cornered by our reporter in Owerri, replied he can’t join issues with Mbanaso adding that the allegation was false and only intended to tarnish his good image. “I can’t join issues with him.

The allegation is pure lie and intent to tarnish my image” he added.

The project of rehabilitation of World Bank market New Owerri, has been dogged by controversy leading to angry Mob invading the place to destroy newly erected shops and stores.

Trumpeta who could not identify the identity of the angry mob learnt that their grouse was the allegation that the SA to the governor went beyond the boundary of the market to erect shops and stores. Trouble started for Mbanaso when he pulled down a building belonging to the World Bank Planning Authority (PIU) and some other shops belonging to private individuals not in government land, for the purposes of accommodating food stuff sellers and other related items operating at the free zone.

The displaced persons embarked on demonstration to the State Government but were informed that the takeover of their location, was not to the knowledge of authorities.

On return, and induced by a report that a top government official who visited the place disclosed that part of the enclosed area for the new shops were not in the original master plan, angry mob went to pull down the structures.

When our reporter called at the market it was discovered that all the new structures have been vandalized and reduced to rubbles.