As the race for 2019 general elections begin to gain interest in the heart of politicians and several socio-political interest groups, the bid of Owerri zone people to have one of their own become governor in the next election may meet a stumbling block if developments in the state are anything to go by.

People of the nine LGAs of Owerri senatorial District have been in turbo charge mood to produce Okorocha’s successor. Their reasons stem from the fact that since Nigerian’s nascent democracy debuted in 1999, Owerri zone has not been given a chance to produce a governor thereby leaving other zones in the state to have a fair share of the spoil of the office. While Orlu is privileged to have garnered eight years with Chief Achike Udenwa and another two terms with Okorocha, Ikedi Ohakim collected four years for Okigwe zone. These factors have led to the rise of some socio-political organizations and interested persons joining the clamour for a governor of Owerri zone extraction in 2019.

Only recently, crème de la crème of Owerri people including captains of Industry, entrepreneurs and the political class gathered at Egbu Owerri to endorse what is called “Egbu Declaration” a resolution to back Owerri zone person for governor.

However, while the Imo East zone leaders are strategizing to ensure 2019 is their own turn politicians from other zones are plotting to deny then the opportunity using various methods.

Trumpeta investigations reveal that, stakeholders from the two sister zones of Orlu and Okigwe are adopting some measures to frustrate the ambition of Owerri people. Part of the plans is the luring of top class politicians from Imo East zone to join their campaign outfits. This newspaper got informed that the government of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, who is not disposed to zoning arrangement, is at the centre of the plot to destabilize the Owerri zone for 2019 governorship program. Okorocha has not failed to express dislike for zoning which indicates that he is not for Owerri zone candidacy project. It was learnt that the choice of commissioners’ nominees, believed to be Okorocha’s from the zone loyalists is targeted toward setting up a structure that will kick against any form of advocating for Owerri zone in his Rescue Mission government. The appointees are expected to follow the directive of Okorocha for who succeeds him by rejecting to the Imo East zone clamour.

In the same vein, some agents of the governor in the zone have been identified. While the Owerri zone summit at Egbu was going on, majority of political office holders from the zone and enjoying Okorocha’s patronage were absent at Egbu. Apart from the Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere who is from Mbaitoli LGA, the lawmakers and office holders of APC extraction carefully kept away.

An indication that outsiders have infiltrated the rank and file of Owerri people to frustrate the Owerri zone for governor quest was the indigene status granted to the Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Uche Nwosu. While the Egbu Declaration for Owerri zone governorship bid was on at Egbu people of Umuonyima in Owerri Municipal council were busy handing Nwosu an indigene status accompanied by a certificate to authenticate his Owerri zone birthright thereby indicating he has become Owerri Indigene. Nwosu, an inlaw to Okorocha is tipped to be the preferred choice of the governor for next governorship election. The only stumbling block people have complained is his Orlu zone background. Therefore, the decision of Umuoyima to offer him Indigene Status is to rubbish the Owerri zone caveat hanging on his neck.

Comments from some APC Chiefs of Owerri zone who are enjoying affinity with Okorocha, like the Majority Leader of Imo State House of Assembly, Hon Lugard Osuji show that many of them are pro Rochas and may not be part of the Owerri zone for guber deal.

Not left out too in the project of destabilization are people of Okigwe zone. Already, a prominent politician from the area, said to be interested in governorship in 2019 have in his kitty top politicians from Owerri zone. It is not in doubt that powerful politicians in Owerri, like Chiefs Gibson Achonwa Njemanze (Oyiga), CY Amako and Chris Anaele are seriously rooting for the Okigwe zone aspirant than any of Owerri zone for 2019 governorship contest in APC.

The wave may soon catch up with socio-political organizations in Owerri zone who may fall to the antics of other zones before 2019 election approaches.

Meanwhile, Members of the All Progressive Congress APC, Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency chapter rose from a meeting on Saturday, without agreeing on the issue of Owerri zone Governorship on the platform of the party come 2019 election.

The meeting, first of its kind by the Federal Constituency, was held in the premises of Okenze Sylvester Obinna at Nguru, Ngor Okpala LGA.

It was attended by APC top shots from the area, including the Secretary to Imo State Government, Sir George Eche.

Trumpeta learnt that the cardinal point of calling the meeting was for the APC Chieftains from the Federal constituency to strengthen the party and strategize how APC will sweep the stakes in the Federal Constituency in 2019 election.

However, as the meeting progressed, the issue of which zone produces the Governor in 2019 came up.

Trumpeta learnt that Chief Alan B Onyemechi from Aboh Mbaise LGA broke the ice when he said that a gathering of such magnitude of Aboh Mbaise/Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency APC cannot meet to chat the way forward for APC in the Area without discussing the serious matter of Imo Governorship, which has a way of indirectly determining the way forward for the party in the constituency.

Alan B Onyemechi was said to have made it clear that whoever is chosen by the Governor from APC to succeed him would have impact on how the party fairs in the Area.

Onyemechi therefore suggested that it would be ideal for the meeting to agree on Owerri Governorship which should be the proper thing and as been agitated by people from the zone, since Orlu and Okigwe zones have occupied the Imo seat of power enough.

Trumpeta learnt that Onyemechi’s suggestion received a wild avotion of acceptance from the meeting.

People like Chief Val Okere (Amadioha Ngor Okpala) were said to have supported Onyemechi’s suggestion, adding that the Federal Constituency should advise the Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha on the decision, since Owerri zone is determined for 2019 Governorship election, and if APC files a candidate from another zone, it may be a hard sale in the Area.

However, when called to make vote of thanks, Mr. Samuel Onwuemedo, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, opined that the meeting has no right to decide for the Governor on whom he wants to succeed him, adding that everybody should follow whoever Okorocha is presenting as the candidate of APC in 2019, no matter which zone such fellow comes from.

This take by Onuwemedo was resisted wild hissings and shouts of “No, No No”.

In the end, the meeting could neither adopt Alan B Onyemechi’s motion, nor accept Onwuemedo’s submission.

However, the general indication was that the generality of Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency APC members are in support of an Owerri zone Governorship of APC ticket come 2019.

But the moderates among them, mainly the Okorocha’s appointees are of the suggestion that whoever Okorocha brings out in 2019 as his successor must be blindly supported, no matter the zone he/she comes from.

The latest development, pundits predict, will cause a division among the Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency APC members, as they disagree on who should be Okorocha successor.