Revealed: Why Buhari shunned Imo on his visit to Southeast zone

It has remained a mystery to many political pundits including a Majority of Imo citizens why President Mohammadu Buhari deleted Imo State from his itinerary while on his first visit to the Southeast after he was elected President in 2015.

However, Trumpeta can unveil that Buhari refused to visit Imo State in the last minute after he discovered that he would spend tax payers money on a journey that would be useless.

Trumpeta learnt that Buhari shunned Imo State because there was no project mapped out for him to commission; hence he headed to Ebonyi State that lined up various projects for him to commission.

Sources from Abuja, the seat of Federal power informed Trumpeta that Buhari had wanted to use one shot to kill many birds, by fixing his visit to South East States whenever he was visiting Anambra State to campaign for his party, All Progressive Congress APC during the just held Anambra Governorship election.

Therefore, the Presidency demanded for the programmes each State slated for the President on his visit. After going through the lists, he chose to visit Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi States, and ignored Imo.

The President first landed in Enugu on Tuesday November 14 and proceeded to Ebonyi State where he spent two days and moved to Anambra State for the APC mega Rally at Awka.

After the Rally, Buhari jetted home to Abuja and shunned Imo State, the only State in the Southeast that has an APC Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Ebonyi, Anambra and Enugu States that Buhari visited are all under Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors.

It would be recalled that President Buhari had shunned Okorocha’s invitation to attend his Birthday ceremony in September, but sent his Foreign Minister.

On investigation, it was discovered that the President declined his presence at the occasion when his office realized that the ceremony was only for celebration and cutting of cakes without addition of any project in the State constructed by the regime.

Some personalities like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and Ghana President who attended the ceremony could not commission any project in Imo State throughout their stay.