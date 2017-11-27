Following the death of the Chairman of the National Union of Pensioners, NUP, Imo State chapter, Mr Gideon Ezeji, a group worried about the affairs of the state, the G42 Imo Liberation Forum has asked the state governor, to make public what the N26b Paris Club Refunds, and Internal Generated Revenue monies are used for.

Ezeji’s death which occurred few weeks ago elicited reactions when reports have it that he died in penury, caused by the irresponsible nature of governance in the state as he was said to be holding three months bounced cheques issued by the state government. Worried about the death of the leader of the pensioners and reported increase in mortality rate, hunger and starvation languishing people of the state, G42 Imo Liberation Forum, a occasioned by non-payment of pension and salaries, as a socio-political mass movement in the state while considering the development worrisome, has demanded for an account of how the Imo State government under Okorocha has expended the over N26b bailout funds it received from the Central Bank of Nigerian, CBN.

“The obvious hunger in the land notwithstanding with the economy of the present administration is more interested in the erection of meaningless statues and Christmas trees that have no relevance to the socio-economic wellbeing of the people. The debt profile of the state is also very high.

G42 Imo Liberation Forum, a socio-political mass movement in the state sees this as worrisome, considering the huge sums that have been received by the present administration, particularly, the Paris Refunds and Bailout funds”.

“We therefore demand an account of how the Imo State government under Chief Rochas Okorocha has expended the over twenty-six (N26b) Billion Naira bailout funds it received from the Central Bank of Nigeria. We also demand an account of the Internally Generated Revenue of the State, since the inception of the present administration. Imo State belongs to all of us and must not be run as an extension of Governor Rochas Okorocha’s private business empire”.