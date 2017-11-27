Blind Prophesies Okorocha’s r Presidency

By Okey Alozie

A blind man of God who lost his sight for many years now on Sunday at Imo Government House chapel (victory chapel) disclosed that Imo Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha will be the President of Nigeria after ruling Imo State.

The prophet said before 2011 he prophesized that Okorocha will be governor and it happened that way.

Preaching during the church service at Imo Government victory chapel last Sunday the blind prophet told Imolites that Governor Okorocha has been destined to rule Nigeria.

He hinted also that nobody in Nigerian can stop Okorocha from getting to the top which God has prepared for him. The blind man whose names were not disclosed presented special song to encourage Governor Rochas Okorocha in his leadership. The wife and children of the blind prophet also joined in singing the special song to the governor. The later reacted to the prophesy as he submitted that the will of God must take place in his life, adding that who God has blessed no man can course.

Worshipers showered praises on the blind prophet and governor Okorocha for their life and declared that their dreams must surely come true. After church service, those who spoke on the prophesy said it must surely happen. They revealed that governor Okorocha has all it takes to rule Nigeria anytime he is called.

Meanwhile, Governor Rochas Okorocha has hinted that eventhough he is nursing the ambition of becoming Nigerian President, he cannot contest against President Mohammadu Buhari in 2011. He made this declaration recently at Nigeria union of Journalists press centre during a meeting he held with Newsmen.

According to him, President Buhari is the best to rule Nigeria for now.