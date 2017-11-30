The Other Side of “Nneoma” the Imo First Lady

The woman of the moment in Imo State is Mrs Nkechi Okorocha, the wife of the State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha. She is celebrating her 50th year birthday. And in the mood of the celebration, many friends, associates and the general public are marking the event in grand style.

But several factors can be said to be responsible for the massive accolades the First Lady the State has been receiving on her birthday ceremony.

Trumpeta editorial Team time to discover that Nneoma Okorocha has unique qualities laced with charming charisma to become not only an amazon but the woman with a magic touch.

SPIRITUAL INCLINATION

It is a well known fact in Imo State Government House, Owerri, especially for those close to Okorocha that the wife is the back bone of the successes the family has recorded in several fields of life. Said to be very religious and prayerful, Nneoma organizes regular prayer summit that has been a spiritual boost to the administration of her husband.

CARING MOTHER AND PHILANTROPIST

Because of the philanthropic gestures of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, the sublime efforts of the wife in caring for the less privileged in the society and pouring of love to women has been subsumed. Okorocha before coming into power runs the Rochas Foundation. But Nneoma has since taken over in the altruistic venture by building houses for the less privileged women in the society under “She Needs A Roof Project, SNARP, feeding the hungry and reaching out to the poor. No wonder the governor’s wife has a quasi- social political outfit known as the Nneoma Women Group” which members flock around her.

A POLITICAL ICON

She may not have run for any political office yet, but Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha’s political sagacity cannot be overlooked. The victory of the husband in election can largely be traced to her as she became the arrowhead of the women wing of the campaign team. There is hardly any ward without a functional Nneoma women wing. The group has become a formidable structure that even APC women leaders are battling to contain in vain.