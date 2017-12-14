IMO PDP CONDEMN GOV OKOROCHA OVER THE FORCEFUL EVICTION OF TRADERS FROM NEW MARKET OWERRI

The Peoples Democratic Party, IMO State Chapter has condemned in its entirety the forceful eviction of New Market Traders by the Rescue Mission Government of Rochas Okorocha.

The party described the eviction as unfortunate and ill-timed considering the Yuletide Season when the people are preparing to receive our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ into their minds.

It is now obvious that Gov Okorocha do not know or respect God. If he knows God, he will not be embarking on unnecessary eviction of traders of New Market in a critical time like this when he should be in sober reflection mediating on his achievements so far on the already demolished markets of Eke Ukwu Owerri, Amaraku Market, World Bank Market and all other markets where he has hitherto damaged, destroyed and demolished.

“We are aware of the incessant and unnecessary demolitions in several parts of IMO State since the last quarter of this year. Whereas no compensation of any kind is given to this traders, Gov Okorocha cannot boast to have completed any of the market he demolished in the last few months before embarking on a fresh demolition exercise. We view this wicked and ungodly forceful exercise of New Market traders as UNFORTUNATE and IIL-TIMED while calling on the New Market Traders to remain calm and law abiding.”

The Imo state PDP hereby call on Governor Okorocha to stop further punishment of Imo people by suspending any kind of demolition and destruction of people’s property with impunity.