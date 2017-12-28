Jude Ejiogu Set For 2019 Imo Guber

Barring any change of mind, the immediate past secretary to the Imo State Government, SSG, Chief Jude Ejiogu is set to declare interest to run for 2019 governorship of Imo State.

Ejiogu, from Emekuku, in Owerri North LGA of Imo State, is one of the APC top shots touted to be interested in 2019 government. It was even alleged that his suspected interest in becoming the number one citizen of Imo State was responsible for his early removal from the state cabinet by governor Rochas Okorocha in 2015, few months after he was returned as SSG at the end of the election.

The banker turned politician is said to be oiling a political machinery to join the fray any moment from now. Apart from in dept consultations and regular visits across party lines, several political groups have been hobnobbing with Ejiogu, signaling intention that his governorship ambition is a fait accompli.

As 2018 beckons and the governorship hopefuls drawing political maps for the stretch to next elections, Ejiogu has given out empirical evidences that he will be counted among the aspirants in APC. Few days ago, Ejiogu cleared the mind of doubting Thomases about his governorship ambition as he released what looked more like campaign vehicles. The Sienna Toyota vehicles branded with his pictures and name have a sublime but meaningful message boldly inscribed on the car “Our Moment, Our Future” The pre-guber exposure is packaged by Mandate Support Group.

After gunning for the Federal House of Representatives ticket of Owerri Federal Constituency in 2011 under PDP, Ejiogu later joined defunct ACN before switching over to APGA before the election to help in facilitating the emergence of Okorocha as governor. Later, he was appointed Adviser on Revenue before getting the nod as the Chairman of the Service Commission. At the impeachment of Jude Agbaso, his kinsmen as Deputy Governor, the elevation of former Chief of Staff, Prince Eze Madumere to Deputy Governor saw Ejiogu merit the vacant Chief of Staff position, until he was handed the SSG post.