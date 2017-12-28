By Kelechi Ugo

As Imolites continued to ask if Eze Samuel Agunwa Ohiri has constitutional right to be re-elected as the chairman of Imo State Council of Ndi Eze otherwise called EzeImo since he has completed his five years tenure in the office, the Traditional Ruler of Ihim autonomous community in Isiala Mbano Council Area of Imo State, HRH Eze Dr Oliver C.Ohanweh has declared interest to become the number one monarch of the state.

HRH Eze Ohanweh (Obi Gburugburu) who is a first class monarch was the first contender for the Eze Imo election to purchase nomination form. Meanwhile, Eze Ohanweh has been enjoying support of his counterparts from Okigwe, Orlu and Owerri zones of the State for the job even when government has not declared the election to be delegate exercise. It would be recalled that he (Eze Ohanweh) was earlier unanimously endorsed by all the traditional rulers of Okigwe zone extraction for the Eze Imo seat sometime in 2016 before Governor Rochas Okorocha indefinitely suspended the exercise.

Interestingly, the commissioner for community government council (CGC) culture and Traditional Affairs, Hon Louis Duru has assured free and fair election come January 18th 2018 EzeImo election.

Hon Duru had earlier in an exclusive interview with Trumpeta disclosed that no contender should be afraid or intimidated maintaining that his ministry will never leave any stone unturned by ensuring that the exercise remains hitch free.

Speaking after purchasing the nomination form for the Eze Imo election, HRH Eze Dr Oliver Ohanweh posited that he has all it takes to become the number traditional ruler of Imo State.

Eze Ohanweh informed that he will ensure that all traditional rulers in Imo State are categorized to the status of their counterparts in Northern and Western parts of Nigeria if elected the Eze Imo. He promised to make sure that Imo State council of Ndi Eze restores legacies of Governor Rochas Okorocha even when he leaves office in 2019. “We are not politicians, and every traditional ruler must maintain the dignity and principle of our culture. Traditional institution is an institution that goes by conscience. We have fear of God. I am only the most qualified traditional ruler from Okigwe extraction for the job. My sagacious experience in different endeavours remains the top most reason I should be given a chance to take our traditional institution to a greater height. I am going to carry everybody along if I emergies victorious. There is need to have traditional rulers not additional rulers in Imo State. I am urging delegates from Orlu and Owerri zones to see reasons why they should vote for me”, the monarch submitted.