Appreciating  Hon Vitalis Onuoha’s Immense Contributions Towards Success Of Aboh Mbaise APC

.A Worker Deserves His Wages

In the book of 1st Timothy 5:18, the scripture says, “do not muzzle an ox while it is treading out grain,” and “The worker deserves his wages.”

First, who is Hon. Vitalis Onuoha?

Vitalis Iheukwumere Onuoha is a native of Ndigbo Uvuru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

He is a Legal Practitioner, a Doctorate Degree Holder, an International Successful Business Man, Director of Posh Fm Lagos, Chairman, Vito-colion Oil & Gas Ltd a Philanthropist of note who has over the years used his personal funds to help so many families out of poverty, by giving employment opportunities to young graduates, building houses for indigent widows, giving scholarships to children who were out of school because of lack of sponsorship.

Donation of transformers to some communities among many other humanitarian gestures.

He is a politician by vocation but likes to be addressed as an “Establishmentarian”.

He is a foundation member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A two time House of Assembly aspirant of the party who has made immense contributions towards the growth of the party at the State and Local Government.

A member of many support groups that worked tirelessly to ensure that our Amiable Governor was reelected to finish the good works he is doing in our dear State.

Vitalis Onuoha needs no introduction in Aboh Mbaise and Imo State politics. He has paid his dues as regards contributing his quota towards rebuilding our great party.

He is one of the illustrious sons of Aboh Mbaise fit mentally and intellectually to work with our governor either at the Local Government or State level.

He was a former Special Adviser to the Governor on Development Centers, where he also made a viable mark within the shortest time he was appointed.

He understands Local Government politics as he is grassroot oriented and enjoys strong political capital at home.

Rewarding Onuoha’s long standing loyalty to our party and His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodinna at this time, will no doubt give credence to loyalty and also be a motivational factor to other party loyalists.

Onuoha has proven overtime that he is a core loyalist of our Governor. If our Governor finds him worthy for any assignment, I’m convinced he will never be found wanting in the discharge of his official duties.

Conclusively, in the words of Zig Ziglar, he reasoned, “success is the maximum utilization of the ability that you have.”

Vitalis Onuoha will always deliver in any assignment given to him and we hope that our Governor will find him worthy to work with him.

Prince Nwogu writes from Aboh Mbaise Local Government.