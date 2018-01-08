By Okey Alozie.

The Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has revealed that his successor in 2019 must come from the Rescue Mission family regardless of the particular zone he or she comes from.

The Governor made this revelation recently when political Leaders, Traditional rulers and other Stakeholders from the three political zones of Imo State visited him at his home town Ogboko in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Governor boasted that his candidate must scale through every hurdle and on no account would he allow Senator Ifeanyi Araraume’s political family to succeed him in 2019.

According to the Governor, Araraume’s political Group are from All Progressive Congress (APC) but not from the Rescue Mission family.

“Over my dead body will Araraume succeed me” Okorocha submitted. The Governor also listed, former Governor, Ikedi Ohakim, Hon Emeka Ihedioha and many others as those who are working with Araraume as family.

Speaking further he disclosed that the group which he described as Araraume’s family has nothing good to offer to Imo people, adding that Araraume wants to come and destroy all he has built in Imo since 2011 he came onboard as Imo Governor.

While receiving stakeholders from Okigwe zone, the Governor anointed Prof Obiaraeri Nnamdi for Senate, Emeka Okonkwo for the position of House member representing Okigwe LGA in the State House of Assembly. Concerning Chike Okafor, the Governor said he is yet confused on where to place Deacon Chike Okafor in 2019. He only disclosed Acho Ihim as his political son but did not give him any position yet.

While receiving Owerri zone people, he expressed disappointment on Mbaise people concerning operation pull him down syndrome but disclosed that it was his intension to hand over to an Mbaise son because they can produce a Governor.