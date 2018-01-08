IMO CP HAILS UCHEMEC OVER OBODOUKWU POLICE STATION

Imo State Commissioner of Police, CP Chris Ezike has given thumbs up to Chief Uche Ume (Nwajiugonnaya), for bankrolling the building of a Police Station in his Obodoukwu community, in Ideato North LG A.

CP Ezike, in the course of his speech at the commissioning ceremony of the expansive police facility last week Thursday, described Chief Umeh who is the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, of Uchemec Group of Companies, as a man with a large heart. He noted that only a man with a unique heart could embark on such a project for the protection and welfare of his community.

Describing security as an indispensable factor for development, the Imo Police boss explained that it would tantamount to economic waste to leave well-equipped edifices in communities for the comfort of criminals. He thanked Uchemec for the gesture, disclosing that the new Police Station, which he said would kick-start with ten personnel, would get five additional men within the shortest time.

CP Ezike also thanked HRH, Eze Edmund A. Dim, the Traditional Ruler of Obodoukwu Ancient Kingdom for the provision of the land upon which the police station was built. He announced Richard Ofoegbu ASP, as the pioneer officer to be incharge of the Police Station.

In his address, Chief Uche Umeh was effusive with praises for the Imo Commissioner of Police for making the project possible. According to Uchemec, the approval was not delayed as well as the commissioning. He said his election to build the Police Station was informed by the importance of security in society and chose to start with his community, as according to him. Charity begins at home. Fielding questions from Journalists earlier, the Nwajiugonnaya of Obodoukwu said that giving back to society and putting smiles on faces of his fellow human beings were part of his nature.

On what next he would want to do for humanity, Chief Umeh had this to say; “I have the prompting to do something for the enhancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ, I am a Catholic, and would like to build a Cathedral for God in my community if I get the approval from the authorities”.

Also speaking, the President-General, Nzuko Obodoukwu clan, Barr. Ben Obidegwu gave thanks to Almighty God for the gift of Chief Uchemec to the community who he said was the first to singlehandedly embark and brought to completion a project of that magnitude.

Barr. Obidegwu informed that apart from the police station which he said gulped over N20m, that Chief Umeh also provided quarters for the policemen as well as Toyota Siena Wagon to make for easy operations.

He expressed gratitude to the Imo CP for ensuring speedy completion and commissioning of the project.

A prominent son of Obodoukwu land Comrade Iyke Ezenwata, in a chat with newsmen while the event lasted, described Chief Uchemec as a light from God which has come to illuminate the entire clan. He called on the leaders of the area to enlist him for a special honour, as according to him, Uchemec has done what Napoleon could not do.

In attendance at the commissioning ceremony, were Senior Police Officers who were in the entourage of CP Chris Ezike, traditional rulers and notable indigenes of Obodoukwu clan.