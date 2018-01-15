By Okey Alozie

There are strong indications that appointees serving under the administration of Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and officials of the ruling party the All Progressive Congress APC, at State and national levels may likely drop their appointments as chairmen and members of Federal Boards announced recently by President Muhhammadu Buhari.

Information revealed that the effected people have been asked by Okorocha to make their choice of appointments that and accept quit notice from other oppositions before next week. It was said that it is unconstitutional for a person to hold more than two salaried job from the same government at a time.

List of those that are likely going to fill the gaps have been compiled and will be made public next week as we gathered.

Those affected in the Double Portfolio include, Hilary Eke, Bar Ugochi Nnanna, Emma Buker, Bar Amaechi Nwoha, Osita Izunaso and many others.

Further information revealed that uncertainty is now beclouding Izunaso and Eke’s positions in the party, APC hierachy with the new development.

It is now likely that a new person will be appointed to replace them.

ISIEC will get new Boss since Bar Amaechi Nwoha is leaving. Agriculture Ministry will have a new person that will replace Hon Bar Ugochi Nnanna since she has been given Federal Board Appointment. Emma Bukar who is already having 3 portfolios will live tertiary Education and Ehime Mbano APC chair for another person to take over.

Most of the people that will be given the new appointments according to a reliable source must come from rescue mission family and not Araraume’s group.

The Governor has vowed that he will make sure that the new appointees are properly screened.

Meanwhile, the position of South East coordinator for Agenda 2019 that is now incharge of Buhari’s campaign organization has been given to Dr Hilary Eke, APC State chairman instead of Senator Ben Uwajumogu as earlier rumored.

Trumpeta gathered that Governor Okorocha is more comfortable with Hilary Eke than Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu.