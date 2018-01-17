2019: Battle Line Drawn in Okigwe Zone *Okorocha’s Allies vs Araraume Forces, as Obiareri Set To Challenge Uwajumogu

The race for who becomes the Senator of Okigwe Zone in 2019 especially the quest for who picks the ticket of APC will interesting if unfolding events are anything to go by.

In the last count, a notable son of the zone and serving Commissioner believed to be enjoying the support of governor Rochas Okorocha has received enormous backing to run for Senate.

Meanwhile, the position is held by Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu of the APC, said to be a member of the Senator Ifeanyi Araraume group in the party.

While Obiareri who is the present Commissioner for Information has received endorsements from the governor to run for Senate, Uwajumogu no doubt will be asking for another mandate to return to Senate.

At a recent public function at the home of Obiareri, a law teacher turned politician, there was another round of massive endorsement granted to him by people of Okigwe Zone. The group comprising followers of Okorocha increased the support he has received from the governor to run.

The endorsement which is an offshoot of an earlier one by Okorocha has set the stage for the clash of the Titans in the zone.

Interestingly, the since Obiareri and Uwajumogu are of the APC family, the battle for who picks the party ticket will be fierce considering that while Okorocha is behind Obiareri, Uwajumogu is receiving support from Araraume. The battle is also going to be intense in the zone considering the heightened rivalry between the two camps in Imo APC and the zone. While the governor who is from Orlu zone is taking the supremacy battle to Okigwe Zone where Araraume is from for a showdown, Araraume is expected to offer a resistance and claim superiority in his area.

Already, Uwajumogu who is smelling the threat has also gone further to strengthen his political fortress by meeting with the president, Muhammadu Buhari who is said to be enjoying warm relationship with him.

The development has further polarized the APC at all levels in the zone indicating that a tough war lies ahead in the zone.