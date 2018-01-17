The release of the programs for the 2019 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has not gone down well with the governor of Imo State Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

INEC last week reeled out programs for the next general elections signaling kick of the activities for 2019. But Okorocha while playing host to the new INEC boss who came on courtesy visit expressed reservation about the release stating that it is culpable of affecting governance since the present office occupiers have more time before they quit office in 2019.

Trumpeta learnt that the outburst from the governor is as a result of panic following revelations that all is not well with his camp of the APC otherwise known as the Rescue Mission Government.

Rescue Mission Government is the umbrella body of followers of Okorocha who are his appointees and aides in the state government. The inability of the governor to chose or publiclyannounce his would be successor in office before INEC release of the time table is said to have led to the panicky statement.

While a group in Rescue Mission has been clamouring for Okorocha to show them the man and go and sleep, the governor appears to be confused about his successor judging from the manner he has kept the name close to his chest. It was not surprising that the INEC date made him uncomfortable, hence the cry out.

Sources in Government House, Owerri revealed that the governor is further worried that INEC release of dates will disrupt Government activities and further hamper his plan to complete all projects started during his tenure. Okorocha had boasted that he will complete all projects started by him before bowing out. With the new development, the tendency of his aides focusing on political programs more than duties of governance in office is disturbing the governor. Already, some serving appointees including Commissioners in the state government have started spending more time preparing for next election than governance. Already, a serving commissioner has received endorsement and working already towards becoming a Senator of one of the zones in 2019.

The panic over 2019 election time table in Okorocha’s camp arises from the fact that Governor is not yet ready for the next general election.

The worries of the governor was said to have prompted Tuesday’s meeting of all appointees and his sympathizers in Owerri. Apparently alarmed that his is on a “tight corner” over the INEC time table, the governor caller for a meeting which centered on sensitization of his followers. The meeting held at IICC offered the governor chances to calm down nerves of already worried as he used the opportunity to dismiss growing opposition against his government. The highlight

of the meeting was an indication that all is not well with the governor judging from his speech at the event