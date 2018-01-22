Battle For Okorocha’s Successor In APC Deputy Gov, Madumere, SGI, Eche in Cold War

Principal officers working with the Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha are no longer relating well over their intentions to emerge the anointed one from Owerri zone should the governor bow to the desire of people of the area to produce his successor.

As at the time of this report, this newspaper can reveal that there is no love lost between the number two citizen of the State, Prince Eze Madumere and the Secretary to the State Government, Sir George Eche.

Reason is not fast fetched. The APC governorship ticket for 2019 is the bone of contention. Trumpeta learnt that while Okorocha has kept members of the APC, especially his followers guessing who to back as successor, top members of his inner cabinet are working behind the scene to get the favour of the governor for 2019.

To this end, the engage in meetings and consultation by seeking the support of other leaders to be considered. The struggle is fierce between Madumere and Eche as both political office holders are suspicious of each other concerning who the governor should back.

In the event of Okorocha, who is under pressure to consider Owerri zone other than the two other zones, the lot may likely fall on two of his trusted aides which Madumere and Eche fall into. This sign post is causing mutual suspicion between the two. Their cold was has come in the open as they now avoid each other at public functions of government. Information has it that in order to gain upperhand for the number one choice of Okorocha as against the Deputy Governor, Eche has been having secret meetings with various stakeholders with the aim of securing endorsements from Okorocha. It was learnt that in one of such meeting was held during the festive season where he came up with an idea of a New Year visit to the governor.

It was in the course of planning the visit to the governor that Eche was accused of not reaching out to the Deputy Governor to be part of it, an action supporters of Madumere allege was a calculated attempt to present himself to the governor to be anointed as successor as against the interest of the Deputy Governor.

Though, the office of the Deputy Governor is yet to react to the matter, it was learnt that all is not well between Madumere and Eche as the former is not comfortable with the latter’s move to Okorocha without him.

It was learnt that efforts to ensure that Eche carried along Madumere on the trip to governor could not work out as it was said to be exclusively a move by appointed members.

The development is causing ripples as Madumere sympathizers are of the view that it was not only a tactical means to undermine the capacity of the Deputy Governor but also project himself against the interest of other Owerri zone persons in Okorocha cabinet.