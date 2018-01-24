By Onyekachi Eze

Best Convocating Students of the State owned Tertiary Institution, Imo State University Owerri will soon be going home with endowment fund.

This was revealed by the National President of IMSU Alumni Association, Enyioha Chris A. E Anyanwu recently to Trumpeta Newspaper in a media interaction.

He disclosed that as part of the Alumni efforts in supporting the growth of education among youths, especially to all Imo Stars, they will be handing over an endowment fund project to the best graduating Students of the institution from all the Departments.

Anyanwu hinted that the convocation which is expected to fall into or before the month of April 2018 will be unique, pointing out that it will also be heralded by the Alumni National second homecoming that calls for celebration.

Elaborating their reasons for rewarding best graduating Students, the Alumni President heightened that supporting and recognizing academic excellence among the young graduates calls for more hard work and focus in life.

However, the Mbaise born technocrat, administrator and entrepreneur admonished Students to be perseverance with their studies and should shun unnecessary distractions militating against their academic success.

In a related development, Mr Anyanwu told this Newspaper that so far, the present executive have achieved great feats which borders on the good and welfare of the school and the citizenry at large. He prayed that the upcoming executive would continue with the same tempo as they will be holding a fresh election this year, 2018.

Enyioha similarly preached for oneness and unity of purpose among the Alumni members for the actualization of their set objectives, while assured of their continued support to the State Government, Management, Staff and Students of Imo State University, Owerri.