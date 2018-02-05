The out-going Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has made it clear that at no cost would his predecessor, Dr Ikedi Ohakim or Senator Ifeanyi Araraume succeed him in office as he quits Imo Government House next year.

Speaking to Journalists in Imo State yesterday at Government House Owerri, Okorocha said that much as he will at the end of this month (February) indicate who will succeed him, in office, but Araraume and Ohakim cannot be among those people.

However, the Governor mentioned three persons who he said, even though he has not yet given his support on their Governorship ambitions, but before the end of February, he will name the person.

He mentioned the Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Rt Hon Acho Ihim, his Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu and Hon Chike Okafor, the member representing Obowo/Ihitte Uboma/Ehime Mbano in the House of Representatives.

However, Okorocha’s statement on Araraume and Ohakim not to succeed him, has attracted a lot of comments on Imo people.

Although Okorocha during the parley with Journalists disclosed that it is Imo people that will determine who succeeds him, but pundits said that his comment on Araraume and Ohakim not succeeding him, makes a joke of his assertion that Imo people will produce his successor.

“Now if the Governor said Araraume and Ohakim will not succeed him, how did he arrive at that? Is he the Imo electorate? Okorocha should not play God” an Araraume supporter told this Newspaper.

Ohakim just two days ago made it open to Imo people that he will run again as Governor in 2019 polls.

Araraume has since made his own intention known, and has been causing Okorocha sleepless nights because he is in the same political party, APC, with Okorocha, who advised Araraume not to run for Governor, but instead go for Okigwe Senatorial seat.

With Okorocha’s latest statement, Imo people are now ready and waiting when he will release the name of his proverbial successor, which Imo people had predicted would be his son inlaw and Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu.