ONYEWUCHI DECLARES FOR SENATE AMID OVERWHELMING ENDORSEMENT BY LEADERS

The Honourable Member Representing Owerri West/North/Municipal Federal Constituency and the Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Labour, Employment and Productivity Hon. Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi has declared to run for the Imo East Senatorial district (Owerri Zone) in 2019.

Hon. Onyewuchi who made his intentions known while addressing leaders and stakeholders of Owerri Federal Constituency at his Grace Court residence, Orji, Owerri, thanked the leaders for showing solidarity and standing by him since he started representing the constituency in Abuja.

The outspoken Law-maker popularly known as Mr. Empowerment in his Constituency opened up on the projects he has done in the Federal Constituency and his achievements so far in the green chamber in both infrastructural and human capital development.

The lawmaker assured that he would hit the ground running in the Senate in 2019 if he is given the mandate of the good people of Owerri Zone.

Responding, the leaders who spoke one after the other endorsed and supported the lawmaker’s Senatorial Project.

The Leaders emphasized that Owerri Federal Constituency deserve to take her turn in the senate of Owerri zone based on the same principle of equity as it affects the State’s Governorship seat.

The unanimously agreed on the zoning of the House of Representatives Seat to Owerri West L.G.A in the same spirit of equity.

The Leadership meeting which was very well attended was graced by critical leaders of Owerri like Amb. Dr. Mrs Kema Chikwe, Sir Ambrose Ejiogu, Chief Analine Nwaneri, Barr. Ken Njemanze,SAN, General Ogbonna, Commodore Ogechi Osuagwu, Sir Chimdi Ejiogu, Hon. Uche Ejiogu, Rt. Hon. Levi Oguike, Chief H.C Mela, Chief Emma Odor, Hon. Mike Ahumibe, Hon. Henry Onwukwe, Hon. Ikenna Elezianya, Dr. Ray Opara, Dr. Sylvester Oparaugo, Nze Ekeocha, Col. Nick Njoku, Engr Uche Banna, Chief Beneth Uche Mere, Hon. Ebere Chukwuemeka, Hon. Christian Emeana, Elder Okey Adiele, Hon. Obinna Nlumanze, Hon. Solomon Onwuegbuchulam, Chief H.E.G Anyasodor, Hon. Innocent Ekenma, High Chief Emeka Iheanacho, Chief Jerry Irechukwu, Barr. Aham Ejelam,SAN, Prince Victor Njemanze, Lady Chioma Ugwuanya, Hon. Sir Vital Opara, Madam Anne Njoku, Nze Goddy Chukwu, Hon. Evans Okereafor, Chief C.S Emele and many others.