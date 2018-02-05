Imo @ 42 Under Governor Okorocha Has Attained Greater Heights, Says CJK Chinedu

By Onyekachi Eze.

A political heavyweight of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ideato North Local Government Area, Imo State, Nze CJK Chinedu has expressed satisfaction that Imo State at 42 has attained greater heights.

He made this open confession last Sunday, February 4, 2018 while fielding questions from Newsmen at Government House Victory Chapel Owerri during a thanksgiving Church Service held in commemoration of Imo @42.

The party loyalist in an apt statement said that Imo State has attained greater heights at 42 years of existence, especially for the past six years under the leadership of governor Rochas Okorocha. He said that Imo has never experienced such transformation and giant strides that is trending, stressing that it is only in Imo that both Civil and Public Servants are taken care of even at a present economic downturn.

Furthermore, he averred that since 1976 the State was created, the reverence Okorocha’s led administration places in God is unprecedented, stressing that fear of God has been the bedrock of the Present government.

Speaking further, Nze Chinedu affirmed that Rochas Okorocha would not have achieved a lot for Imolites if he had threaded on the ways of his predecessors.

In addition, Governor Okorocha described as a trail blazer with an inclusive government that has transformed the State to enviable heights which will remain indelible in the annals of Imo State.

Similarly, he charged Imolites to complement the efforts of the Rescue Mission Administration which is poised to making Imo the hub of tourism, investment, Education and best that will bring the State to limelight globally.

Nze Chinedu hinted that Imo State will positively remember Governor Okorocha’s antecedents after 2019, adding that Owelle would have won again by 2019 if the Nigerian constitution and electoral Act had supported any opportunity for third tenure.

The soft spoken business guru went ahead to admonish upcoming politicians, especially governorship hopefuls in the State to borrow a leaf from Owelle Okorocha’s pot of experience and leadership prowess inorder to excel in future. Nze Chinedu revealed that before Okorocha’s emergence, godfatherism was the order of the day, stating that such does not play out again in Imo politics due to the leadership sagacity displayed by Governor Okorocha.