Imo Assembly Rejects LG Autonomy, Minority Leader Agbim Kicks

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The decision of the Majority members of the Imo State House of Assembly to reject the proposed amendment of a Bill to alter the provisions of the constitution allowing the abrogation of the State Joint Local Account, Government Accounts and empower each Local Government Council to maintain its special Accounts has elicited reaction from the Minority Leader, Hon Ken Agbim.

Agbim of the PDP told journalists that he is kicking against the decision of his members who voted against LG Autonomy as contained in the Committee report headed by the Majority Leader, Hon Uche Oguwuike.

During the deliberation, the Speaker, Rt Hon Acho Ihim put the question of those in support or against the two amendment concerning LG Autonomy and State LGA Joint Account as well as Alleviation of No 6. “A Bill for an Act to alter the provisions of the constitution of the FGN, 1999 to strengthen Local Government Administration in Nigeria and for related matters” those against it carried the day.

But Agbim said “rejecting Local Government Autonomy will be the worst thing that can happened to democracy”, he noted that in Atlanta it is their Local Government Council that built the best Airport in the State.

He said that any government that has the interest of the people at heart should not play with the Local Government Autonomy.

The Minority Leader further stated that Local Government Autonomy helps to create jobs, maintain LGA’s and improve the leaving of the people, adding that LGA Autonomy brings development, by building schools, health centers, roads among other benefits.

The Ahiazu lawmaker noted that as a lawmaker and the Minority Leader onbehalf of other PDP lawmakers that they are rejecting the disapproval of No 5 and 6 alteration Bill from the other lawmakers representing various LGA’s in the hallow chamber.

Meanwhile, Hon Ken Agbim have stated clearly that Mbaise Nation are people with integrity and will not be easily bought over no matter what.

He added that Mbaise people are people with morals and focus, who knows what there are known for as he said that it is not democratic wise for a whole house to belong to one political party, adding that it is not good development for the house to have one particular people in the opposition.