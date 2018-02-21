By Okey Alozie

Prof Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Imo State has raised eye brows over the endorsement and mock primaries alleged to been adopted by political parties in Imo State, especially the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a report published by Leader newspaper on Sunday, the INEC Commissioner said that the endorsement and mock primaries are against the rule and therefore is unacceptable to INEC, adding that any party caught in such practice will be sanctioned automatically without delay. “It is only in Imo State that people talk of primaries and endorsement of candidates, all these are avenues to make money from the so called candidates” the INEC Commissioner was quoted to have insisted.

Speaking further, he disclosed that INEC only makes use of party’s constitution and nothing else. “Mock primaries and endorsement will be unacceptable if they are not in the constitution” he said.

He assured aggrieved aspirants not to worry since there is standard procedure for bringing out party’s candidates for an election. He also said that if the procedure for bringing out a candidate is not proper, INEC must surely turn it down without delay.

Speaking about the challenges INEC is experiencing in Imo State in the ongoing voters registration, the electoral boss said the primary problem was voters apathy and for that reason INEC has began serious sensitization. The electoral boss therefore appealed to those involved to go and pick their electoral cards to avoid being disenfranchised during election. He called on eligible voters to come out and register now.

He assured further that the 2019 election must surely be free and fair as plans have been made to resist fraudsters and all forms of electoral malpractices.