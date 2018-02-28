Okorocha’s Wife Opens Multi-billion Naira Shop, As APC Aspirants Seeking Endorsement, Favour Buy Goods

By Okey Alozie

Imo First Lady, Nneoma Nkechinyere Okorocha has began to plan for her retirement in 2019.

The First Lady on Monday opened a multi-billion naira shop along Owerri Aba Road for the sale of variety goods in line with the Rescue Mission agenda of “Job, Job, Factory, Factory, Industry, Industry”. The First Lady was poetic and dramatic during her opening speech at the ceremony. She revealed that her first business was selling of rice and beans at a local market in Jos but later she started a dry cleaning business and thereafter lemon home. Nneoma hinted that after 24 years she now want to go back to her usual business as part of her exit programme and plan. According to her in 2019, she will no more be the first lady of Imo State. So for now, she has to start to prepare for her retirement which must surely come one day. Imo State Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha in his own speech described the wife as a very wealthy woman who made a lot of money from her business but refused to disclose it to members of the family.

She described the First Lady’s shop as one of the best in West Africa, adding that the place will provide employment opportunity to many youths in the State.

Speaking further, the Governor said 60 percent of his family business will be relocated to Imo in order to attract investors.

The Governor insisted that Imolites must develop Imo before outsiders will join. He advised prominent politicians in Imo to borrow a leaf from her wife and great opportunities for the young ones.

Many of those seeking for favour and political endorsement used the opportunity to show their faces. Our reporter observed that Commissioners and APC Lawmakers who want to remain in power in 2019 bought many items worth of millions of naira from Imo First Lady in order to clear their way.

Hon Uju Onwudinwe, member representing Njaba State Constituency revealed that the shop has quality goods and should be seen as the best in Africa. “This is Dubai in Imo State” Onwudiwe concluded.

Speaking further she prayed that God Almighty should protect the First Lady and her family.

She praised Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State for the good opportunity he gave Imo women to excel in life, adding that the Governor has truly fixed Imo. Ambassador Noye Rajis who spoke to our reporter also hinted that items in the shop are being sold at affordable prices. She urged Imo people to remain focus and patronize the shop.