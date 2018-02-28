Okorocha to Reshuffle Cabinet Again to Perfect Strategies As Commissioners accused of Romancing with Araraume group

By Okey Alozie

There is serious indication that the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is planning to drop some members of his recently inaugurated cabinet especially the Commissioners and Special Advisers suspected to be involved in anti Rescue Mission practice and corruption.

Information available to Trumpeta has it that most of the Commissioners newly appointed still meet with Governor Okorocha political opponents during nocturnal hours. Moreover, the recent money brought for road contract in various local government areas of Imo State was said not to be properly handled by the Commissioners who were alleged to belong to Senator Araraume’s group.

Feelers revealed that Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Governor of Imo State is having sleepless night about Senator Araraume, and the Commissioners who are now accused of dancing to another group outside rescue mission.

The Governor just last week as we gathered received report from his informants on the behaviour of his appointees and some lawmakers. Okorocha was said to have discovered that those he gave appointment are no longer with him and based on that development, he resolved to make reshufflement and bring in those he trusts that will work for him in 2019.

Many commissioners who are intending to contest in 2019 have been asked to go home and identify with their people to enable them stand actively for the APC primaries coming up in few months time.

Trumpeta gathered that APC primaries will come up in August 2018 but only those who belong to the grassroot will be favoured. Some commissioners are to resign soon over their Federal Board appoints in which their names were listed. Names for possible replacements are being compiled at Imo Government House.