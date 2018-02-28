Imo Deputy Gov, Madumere Set to Declare For 2019 Imo Governorship Race

Irrespective of the desire of the Governor that his Deputy should warm up to become the Senator for Owerri Zone in 2019, Prince Eze Madumere is thinking otherwise and has concluded arrangements to declare for the governorship position.

There has been a cold war between Okorocha and his deputy over body language of the governor signalling support to his chief of staff, Madumere for the office of the governor in 2019.

Okorocha had at a meeting with Ohaji/Egbema APC people who came to show solidarity to Nwosu said that he will not only run for Senate but Madumere should go for Senate of Owerri zone.

But the Deputy Governor who appears to have jettisoned the governor’s proposal has made up his mind to run for the plum position.

Sources close to Madumere disclosed that arrangements are in top gear for Madumere’s declaration in the few days ahead.

According to a report credited to the media aide to the Deputy Governor, the Senate can never be an option for his boss. The statement reads thus; “I have just heard this from you over our Governor’s pronouncement of those he wishes to join him in the Senate. I will surely verify this. From the little I know, I do not think Senate is an option. However, I know that in no distant time, political ambition of our respected, revered, competent and visionary Deputy Governor will be made known to the public. Until them, I implore to pray for our Governor, his deputy and other leaders for God’s guidance and wisdom.”

Meanwhile, calls on Prince Madumere to join the governorship race has continued to reverberate Imo airspace with groups and individuals singling him out as the most qualified for the plum job in government house. They adduce reasons of experience, humility, administrative prowess and competence, adding that his emergence will solve the problem of experimenting governor”