Aftermath of Tenure Elongation in APC; PANICS GRIPS OKOROCHA …Makes U-Turn, Seeks Oyegun Face

Apparently aware that his future is hanging in the balance after his futile attempt to have the serving Ward, LGA, State and LGA Executives removed for a caretaker committee that will organize the Congresses fear has gripped the Imo State Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha received a big blow on Tuesday as he battled to have the serving Excos removed.

A tinge of drama played out two days ago at the National Working Committee of the APC in Abuja when after working underground, the subtle moves orchestrated by the Imo State Governor to gain control of the party structure failed.

At the meeting, reports have it that while the debate on the future of the elected executives was on, Okorocha allegedly made moves to grab the microphone from the Chairman, Chief John Oyegun to advocate for the dissolution of the Exco at all levels. But when it was put to vote, the side championed by Okorocha lost, thereby predicting doom for him ahead in the party.

The manner he moved for the microphone and went ahead to canvass for the removal of the Oyegun led National Exco and others at the state levels earned him a backlash from not only the leadership of the party but also the party officials in his home state.

Trumpeta learnt that Okorocha alleged to be plotting to use all available means to install his son in law as successor through APC platform had planned to use the change of party executives to execute the program.

Authoritative sources have it that part of the failed plan was the carrying of different names other than those of the serving executives including the current party Chairman, Chief Hilary Eke, to be submitted for the new Exco of the state.

Further information available to the newspaper also has it that Okorocha is worried about the continued stay of Senator Osita Izunaso, the National Organizing Secretary of the party who has since distanced himself from the governor.

Another factor that has put the governor in tight corner is the support a major politician in the state and reported to interested in the governorship of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume is enjoying with the Ward, LGA and State executives. With Araraume firmly in romance with about 16 of the LGA party chairmen otherwise known as the G-16, and the NWC asking them to continue till 2019, the governor is in trouble and may not get the support of the party officials. The serving officials have been lamenting of abandonment and neglect from Okorocha who has been jettisoned them in the course of running his government until Araraume came to their rescue of late.

In view of the dangers ahead, Okorocha is making a volte face about his stance on Oyegun and is trying to seek his face for survival.

The governor has in a statement made public surprisingly sent out a congratulatory notice to Oyegun and the other Excos. The U-turn, according to Government House sources is a belated move to seek support from Oyegun after failing in the plot to have his way