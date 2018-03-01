2019 Ahiazu Assembly seat: “My Ambition Is A Call To Service, Upliftment “, says George

By Onyekachi Eze

Prior to the advent of the 2019 general elections, a House of Assembly hopeful for Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, Godsword George Chinemerem has affirmed that his ambition is strictly on the call to service and the upliftment of his constituents if elected.

George is a promising young man with Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. He hails from Umuoni Ihitteafoukwu in Ahiazu Mbaise Council Area.

His aspirations is propelled towards the yearning for youths to occupy both elective and appointive positions across Nigeria with the optimism that youths in government will do better, hence the intentions of George to give that desired representation.

Speaking with Trumpeta Correspondent, he disclosed that he is contesting under the Igbo party, the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA, stressing that he was irked by his passion to serve his people to the best of his strength, resources and youthful vigor.

Godsword George reeled out his manifesto which include the effective security of lives and property, quality education to Ahiazu Mbaise sons and daughters, massive youth empowerment, agricultural grants and rural developments.

The vibrant young entrepreneur however solicited for supports and team work of his constituents towards the actualization of their set goals which is to better the lives of Ahiazu Mbaise people through a sound representation.