Kanu Blasts Okorocha for Disrupting 2million Man Match Rally in Owerri

The war between the owner of Heroes Square, Concord arena new Owerri, Prince Daniel Kanu and Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state, has continued to take a dramatic turn daily as it produces drama after drama.

Prince Kanu,a renowned activist known for leading a 2 million man match in support of controversial leader Sani Abacha was greeted with a rude shock on Thursday when a combined team of security operatives informed him that they vision 2030 and 20th anniversary rally had been cancelled.

Kanu who had put machinery in place to lunch the vision 2030 and 20th anniversary of 2million man match at Heroes Square queried why the authority had to wait till he had spent millions of naira in sensitizing the people before coming up with such report.

The visibly angry Kanu lashed out at Governor, Rochas Okorocha, for allegedly disrupting the vision 2030 and 20th Anniversary of 2million man match scheduled to hold on Saturday 3rd March,2017 with combined security operatives, saying they would continue to make effort to ensure that their rights are protected because failure to do so will spell doom in our future.

He assured Imolites of his resolved to stage the event successfully. Even as he pointed out that the anniversary would rally round youths to press for core value, reorientation, eradication of poverty, job creation, good leadership and social justice lectures and workshop for youths.

He stressing that the use of police to suppress the peoples voice of reasoning will not be tolerated, stressing that the 20th anniversary of vision 2030 and 20th anniversary is geared towards having a rebirth of a new Nigeria.

Prince Kanu, the organizer of a pro-Abacha group renowned for leading a 2 Million man match in support of controversial leader Sani Abacha called Youth Earnestly Ask for Abacha (YEAA) said the disruption is unacceptable ,and very unfortunate that their freedom were infringed in a Democratic dispensation.

Meanwhile, upon the orders of Governor Rochas Okorocha, officials of the Owerri City Development Authority OCDA have proceeded to mark the 9 storey building located within the Heroes Square premises, for demolition after the expiration of a grace period of 14 days.

It could be recalled that the said building had come into contention following the refusal of the Imo State Government to allow Quest Resources Consult, lease owners of the Heroes square property, to develop it. Mr Daniel Kanu, Chairman of Quest Resources Consult had displayed before a pool of journalists, documents showing payment of N20 million to the Imo State Government as lease agreement. The 9storey building marked for demolition is estimated at N300 million.