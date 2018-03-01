By Amaechi Kingsley

The Imo State Chairman of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, Hon Chibuike Oziri Nwachukwu has informed that 2019 general elections in Imo will be between ANRP, the ruling party and other political parties in the state.

The State Chairman of ANRP, Hon. Chibuike Oziri Nwachukwu made this known to Trumpeta Newspaper during a recent general meeting held at the party secretariat on Egbu road, Owerri, where he stressed that Nigerians are overwhelmed with the impunity, corruption, and bad governance which have continued to ruin the State economically. He advocated for renewal of the Nation’s system and encouraged the mammoth crowd who attended the meeting to join ANRP.

Hon. Chibuike who pointed-out that the party has come to contest and win elective offices at all levels, revealed that ANRP was ranked top on INEC list after their assessment, noting that the electoral body was impressed with their findings, owing to their achievements as a political party in the history of Nigeria.

The political expert maintained that the time to make Nigeria great again has come with ANRP, stressing that every armchair critic complaining about the current state of governance at both levels without joining a political party to make a difference does not mean well for himself and the State.

The first green environment and technology Chairman, charged party leaders, coordinators and members to champion the course of mobilizing from their various LGA’s, wards and boots so as to drive home ANRP’s mantra ahead 2019. According to him “we’ll strategize to make Imo great again, ANRP members will emerge Senators, Governor, National Assembly Members and LG Chairmen“, he concluded.

Speaking, the National Secretary of the party, Barrister Ebere Okonkwo who extolled the state chairman of ANRP for his relentless effort in building a viable opposition ahead 2019, noted that Hon Chibuike Oziri Nwachukwu has shown visionary, pragmatic and resourceful tendencies in taking Imo State through ANRP to greater heights, adding that the party’s plan is not to fit in the existing system where corruption reigns supreme, but to transforming the way politics is planned and played. “In real sense, politicians should be the ones meeting the people and not the people knocking on their doors because the currency of a political party is human resource, (the people)“, he said.

The legal luminary emphasized the need for Local Government autonomy, its huge benefit to Nigerians and members of the party aspiring for such seat. He stated that the just concluded National convention held at the Eagle Square Abuja, on 17th February, 2018, buttresses the party’s determination to enthrone internal democracy, and ensure equity, fairness and justice for all registered members. The National Secretary disclosed that State, Local Government and Ward Congresses will be conducted to portray their commitment toward transparency, equitable decentralization of responsibility and justice.

Adopting a feedback mechanism during an interactive session, the State Chairman and National Secretary of the party, who responded simultaneously to commendations and questions, noted that ANRP’s online registration has been reviewed as intending members without email can use “name@facebook.com” to register.

They maintained that their open door policy, internal democracy and foundation on which the party was built on can never be hijacked by money bags under the guise of political heavy weights as yearly subscription to accommodate the elderly at rural areas will be reviewed with added effort to ensure the party’s significant presence at every LGA, Ward and boot.

Lending his voice, Dr Petrus Dikeocha who reiterated genuine interest in politics to change the perception of politics, stated that the time to phase out old politicians who have failed their people is now. According to him, “they use the youth to get to power, they use the youth while in power, yet they don’t care about the youth. ANRP respects revered individual with the visions, resources and capabilities to move the people forward “, he remarked.