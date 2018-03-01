CHIZET Foundation Inter Secondary School Competition Ends Amidst Celebration As Mary Mother Coleman Emerge Winner

By Amaechi Kingsley

In furtherance to his commitment and passion toward education, the Umunanuma Nguru aspirant for Aboh Mbaise State constituency seat, founder of Chizet foundation and President General Imo State Union South Africa (ISUSA), Hon. Amb. (Ezinwa) Chimezie Njoku has bank rolled for this year’s Aboh Mbaise inter secondary school art competition to motivate students in areas of cooking, singing and drama to bring out the best in them.

In an address, during the opening ceremony, the donor of the competition before the commencement of a road walk, Hon. Amb. Chimezie highlighted obedience, hard work, diligence, humility and the need to embrace Christ teachings as bedrock for a successful future. He warned against bad peers, drug abuse and gambling noting that such will deprive them a bright future.

After a long walk from Hon. Amb Chimezie’s country home to the mini sports centre Nkwogu in Nguru Aboh Mbaise LGA last Tuesday, comrade John Obasi enlightened participants on the need for eligible persons to participate in the ongoing INEC voter’s registration.

In their separate remarks, Mrs. Amarachukwu Josephine from Oko-Ovuru secondary school and Mr. Nicholas Onwumere (Prof) from Sancta Maria secondary school, thanked the donor, Hon. Amb Chimezie for his continuous efforts towards motivating brilliant and promising students in the area, pointing out that the competition will continue to expose students positively for their chosen career.

Speaking to Trumpeta Newspaper shortly after the opening ceremony, Hon. Amb Chimezie stated that the organized competitions were means which Chizet foundation uses to touch lives and assist the government in ensuring a better society.

The philanthropist cum Imo ambassador of peace believed that for a better society, all hands must be on deck to support governments drive towards securing a better future for us all adding that total negligence and absolute dependence on government is not the way forward towards achieving a enviable Imo state.

Hon. Amb Chimezie maintained that the propelling factor in organizing competitions for students of the area was to assist his immediate community and LGA. He assured that the current competition will emerge winners and runners-up who will go home with a trophy and mouth watering prices.

The youthful leader further advised students and participants to live a life worthy of emulation. He charged parents, guardians and teachers to as a call of duty, join hands in assuring a better future for the younger generation.

Meanwhile, Mary Mother Coleman secondary school have emerged over all winner of the competition after a keenly contested competition as Okeuvuru secondary school and Development secondary school also emerged second and third place respectively.

Speaking shortly after competition, the coordinator of Chizet foundation, Mr. Kizito Ogu congratulated the winners of the competition. He encouraged all participants to work hard next time as he admonished the students always respect their teachers to merit goodwill and commendation from them.

Mr. Kizito Ogu further commended the donor of the competition Hon. Amb Chimezie Njoku for his resilience towards impacting positively to the younger generation and called on other young and well to do individuals or co-operate bodies to emulate his footprints.