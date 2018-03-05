The desire of the governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha to have a firm control of the party structure of APC in the State ahead 2019 election primaries has been exposed.

Even as the plot didn’t work out as planned, the National Organizing Secretary of the party, Senator Osita Izunaso from Imo State has revealed how the governor wanted to take over control of the party structure by producing the list of State Exco to be forwarded to the national secretariat for consideration in case of a dissolution.

It would be recalled that Okorocha championed the removal of all party Exco from Ward, LGA, State to National levels following the completion of their tenure, which could not sail through when it was put to vote on those in favour and against.

According to Izunaso, while plotting to remove the Exco, Okorocha had an already prepared list of would be Excos as a replacement. The new list is made up of his cronies nominated to serve his purpose of making this known.

Senator Izunaso while informing those present the essence of the meeting which focuses on the outcome of APC NEC Meeting held on Tuesday February 27, 2018 at the party’s National Secretariat Abuja which approved one year tenure elongation for all elected officers of the party from Ward to National levels. He told party officers that though, their positions was threatened by a motion moved by a Governor for dissolution of all elected officers of the party, but when the matter was put to vote, that only four (4) persons voted for the dissolution as moved by a sitting governor while one hundred and three (103) persons voted against the motion. Furthermore, he told members present to discard the rumours making waves that some LGA party Chairmen has been suspended/expelled from the party. In his words, “by virtue of my position, I MUST know the true position of the party in such matter or any other matter, and the truth is that no party chairman has been suspended or expelled from the party including the LGA Party Chairman of Oguta LGA and others now known as G16”. On the issue of purported endorsement of some persons for various positions, Senator Izunaso told party officers present that such action negates principles of democracy. “In a democratic setting, there are laid down rules of engagement. In the constitution, only Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is the body saddled with responsibility of determine dates for elections in elective offices at the federal and state levels. To the best of my knowledge as a principal officer of our party, INEC has not lifted ban on active politics and dates for such activities including intra party activities which are still far from today. How could you endorse someone who is yet to declare interest for a position and has not purchased form for an office? Before you can be called an aspirant, you must have bought nomination form for such office. All those parading themselves for now are ’intending aspirant’s’. Also, it’s not proper for a party officer to campaign for a particular aspirant, but should open doors for every aspirant as such attitude helps internal democracy to grow”. By my position as National Organising Secretary of APC and highest party official of APC from the state, such endorsements are null and void, and of no effect whatsoever. On the issue of Mock Primaries, Senator Izunaso informed party officers that such exercise is alien to APC constitution, and is not recognized by law, that members should not worry about it as its not acceptable by the party. He further informed party officers that the party will hold another NEC Meeting this month of March to schedule for days of Congresses to affirm the tenure elongation in line with APC Constitution. He cited Article 13 (2) of APC Constitution as relevant section upon which the NEC derived its powers in approving the tenure elongation. Lastly, Senator Izunaso informed his audience that Gov. Okorocha in his personally proposed list for new Ward, LGA and State Officers of the party in the State, that only two LGA Party Chairmen were renominated, the rest were substituted including the State Chairman and all members of his State Executive Officers of the Party. The State Chairman of the party, Chief Hilary Ekeh in his speech assured of unity in the party. He enjoined every party member to unite for successful outing in the forthcoming general elections. On the issue of suspension or expulsion of some members, Chief Ekeh said, “nobody was suspended or expelled from the party, as there’s no letter to that effect, rather, that the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha asked some LGA Party Chairmen known as G16 not to attend meetings in Government House or any other place he’s presiding. Hon. Ugochukwu Nzekwe in his remarks, thanked Senator Izunaso for making out time from his busy schedule to address his people. He advised all party officers in the state not to listen to gossips but to adhere strictly on the admonitions of Senator Izunaso. Also, he advised that nobody should feel threatened or intimidated by anybody, but to perform his/her functions in line with relevant sections of the constitution. Highlights of the event was an implicit vote of confidence passed on distinguished Senator Osita Izunaso and Members of National Working Committee of the party and the State, Chief Hilary Ekeh by members present at the meeting. Also, Chief Ekeh and his Deputy, Hon. Ugochukwu Nzekwe agreed to sheathe their swords for collective interest of the party with firm promise to ensure that the party records a resounding victory in the forthcoming general elections.