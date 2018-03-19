There are strong indications that the Peoples Democratic Party (PD P) the opposition party in the state that has been under the table for few years now seem to be regrouping to bounce back as a formidable force the used to be, through the efforts of the ‘Amalgamated ALGON’ in Imo State.

In a meeting held by this group, comprising of all elected Local Government Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Sec LoGs.! Councillors including Supervisory Councillors who served from 1999-2010 at Hollywood Hotels in Owerri, the group led by Local Govt. Chairmen were able to roll out the moves they have made so far to unite the party once again, and one of the fallouts of their moves is the full support given by the National party’s Legal team of the party to their case at the Supreme Court.

Available information to Announcer Express revealed that the LG Chairman for Owerri Municipal, Hon Emma Achor (the Mayor), and former LG Chairmen of Ahiazu, Sir Gerry Ogoke, the LG Chairman of Ezinihitte, Hon Dr Bede Agunaya Nzenwa, the one for Nwangele LG, Hon Chief Ezekiel Chukwukere (I know this man), among others played vrey significant roles to achieve this much needed peace in the party.

In their speeches, they informed the House how they were able to meet very strong party stakeholders both within the state and at Abujatrying to see how to bring back the party to stardom once more.

They sai that among those visited include Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Sir Chris Okewulonu, Sn. Chris Anyanwu, Chief KCO Njemanze (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN), Chief ThankGod Ezeani, former Governors Ikedi Ohakim and Achike Udenwa, Dr Alex Obi, Barr Charles Ezekwem, the incubent PDP state Chairman and Chief Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie among others.

They further said they were billed to meet wirth Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and Sen. Hope Uzodinma and also said they had already met with the South East Zonal Chairman with his Executive team who were very pleased with their efforts and promised to support them so long it will help the party bounce back to life again.

The bedrock of their move is to rkindle life and hope again to the party faithfuls, bring back all those who think the party has been bought over by either by a group or individual as has been circulating in recent time.

The group said they are only interested to revive and rejuvenate the party to a level of vibrancy so that it will again be the toast of politicians once more, they didn’t waste time to decry a situation where in about five months to the party primaries politicians are avoiding the party as a non performing party were they cannot win elections.

In the mean time, this ALGON group has been able to withdraw the court case

between two factions of the party filed earlier on, to help chart a peaceful course in the party.