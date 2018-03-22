Why I’m Supporting APC Come 2019—Olise Maduagwu Opens Up

Tunji Adedeji

Mr Olise Umar Maduagwu , son of late Senator. Alhaji Umar Maduagwu, Senator of the 3rd Republic and the Chairman of Alhaji.Senator. Umar Maduagwu Foundation has opened up on why he is supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC), come 2019 saying that Gov. Rochas Okorochas achievements in the area of Youth empowerment informed his decision.

Making the revelation on Sunday shortly after the APC Stakeholders meeting at Concord Hotel Owerri, Imo State, Maduagwu pointed out that his decision to join the APC was driven by the passion to ensure that the youths of Oguta ,Ohaji-Egbema ,Oru west federal constituency and beyond occupied their rightful place in the State .

He said, as an advocate for youth active involvement in politics, particularly in the State and the country in general, I really think Okorocha has done excellently well in the area of Youth empowerment. Most especially the empowerment of indigent Youths from the oil rich region.

Maduagwu averred that those who have been following reports from the state or those who have visited the state, would agree with him that if there is one area the governor has done exceedingly well, it is in the area of Youth empowerment.

According to the vibrant Maduagwu, “today in Imo indigent youths without surname are now rallying point in the state .my interest in this government stern from the fact that a lot of Youths have been empowered. No successive government in the state had done this much for Imo youths in the past. Take for instance vibrant youths like Engr. Kingsley Uju, Dr. Henry Okafor, Comr. Jeff Nwoha, Hon Gideon Meffor, Hon Uchechukwu Nwokoma, Hon.Ekwe Scot Ekwe and many others too many to mention.

I’m a man of the people and one of the most popular youth in the state. When I see good leadership and government I can recognize it.

Even though I came from a well respected family in Oguta LGA and have a strong support based in my council area and beyond I strongly believe that apart from Gov .Rochas Okorocha administration, Imo youths has not had it this good before it has been a success story all along.”

Maduagwu was also full of praises for Engr. Kingsley Uju, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Government of Imo state, who also doubled as the Supervisory Chairman Bureau of Lands.

He noted that another man that deserves excellent commendation in the area of youth empowerment not for the fun of it but based on outstanding achievement in the state is Engr Uju.

He further pointed out that the people from Oguta, Ohaji-Egbema, Oru west federal constituency, who are mostly youths, have seen their lives change for good, an indication he actually understands is what real empowerment is, which according to him was one of the traits of a good leader.

He opined that Engr .Uju’s leadership quality, performance and his success story as one of the arch disciples of Gov.Rocha’s Okorochas also sparked his reasons of supporting the Rescue Mission administration.

He enjoined him to ascend higher to a bigger position. The youthful and vibrant Maduagwu also described Uju as a selfless and great leader who has demonstrated much capacity and competence in his dealings with the people. He noted that Engr. Uju’s philanthropist disposition and achievements endeared the youths of the oil rich region to him.