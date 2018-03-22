2019 Guber Election Come And Save Imo State …Youths Beg Secondus, Ukadike

The teaming jobless, under-employed and economically-deprived youths of Imo State have cried out to the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Prince Uche Secondus as well as the party’s leading presidential aspirant, Chief Bobby Tohchukwu Ukadike to salvage the state from the grip of bad rulers

In a petition dated March 17, 2018 and addressed to Prince Uche Secondus, the PDP National Chairman, the Imo youths under the aegis of Amalgamated Union of Imo State Youth Bodies, appealed to PDP’s national executive council (NEC) to persuade Chief Bobby Ukadike, popularly called Apitti Ndigbo to drop his presidential ambition and accept to contest the 2019 Imo State governorship election

According to the youths, Bobby Ukadike , a former president of Supreme Igbo and Niger Delta Security Council and indigene of Abba community in Nwangele local government area of Imo State, is the only PDP member that could wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State.

Urging the PDP national chairman not to allow the party field a wrong governorship candidate in Imo State, the concerned youths stated, “it is only a strong man, a political dynamite, a vibrant and battle-ready man like Bobby Ukadike (Apitti Ndigbo) who will never be bought over or flee when the battle gets hot that can defeat Governor Okorocha’s son-inlaw, Uche Nwosu who is now poised to succeed his father-inlaw via the APC platform

The youths recalled that already, Apitti Ndigbo, a leading contender for the nation’s number 1 political office is the only PDP member that has given Governor Okorocha serious-headache and sleepless nights through consistent newspaper publications

The youths in the petition to Uche Secondus, further explained that PDP should be wise enough to field this formidable man (Bobby Ukadike) who hails from Orlu senatorial zone to defeat Uche Nwosu who also hails from same zone.

“Since the people of Orlu zone are not happy with Governor Okorocha who they said, insulted them by picking his own son-in law to succeed him as the next governor, Bobby Ukadike would have smooth ride to victory in Orlu zone and even bigger victory in Owerri and Okigwe zones that are nursing serious anger against the incumbent governor for marginalizing the two zones”, they stated.

The amalgamated union of Imo youth bodies pointed out that presently, none of those aspiring for the governorship seat in Imo state under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party has the capacity, courage, capability or influence to confront Governor Okorocha and his son-inlaw, -Uche Nwosu.

“This is why, everything should be done now by the national executive of PDP to save the party from another failure which of course, would mean the end of the party in Imo state. So, let Bobby Ukadike dump his presidential aspiration and come home and save Imo state as he is capable of leading the party to victory’, the youths concluded.