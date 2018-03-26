The executive of the Ikeduru Local Government All Progressive Congress has raised alarm over a calculated attempt by few disgruntled members of the party in the area to cause disaffection in the party through bridge of their constitution.

In a letter to the Imo State Chairman of the party, Chief Hilary Eke dated March 17, 2018 and signed by twenty members of the Local Government Executive, the members alleged that the culprits had published in a local Newspaper in the State where they claimed to have suspended the local government chairman contrary to party constitution.

The petition captioned “Re: Unconstitutional, Misleading, false and inimical publication of vote of no confidence and suspension of our amiable APC LGA Chairman-Mr Isaac Onyekwusi”, according to the officers this was done in bad faith.

“In honest truth, the referred whitepaper News publication is the manifestation of the cliques in practice which is in no way beneficial to the success and growth of our great party in Ikeduru LGA and State at large”

Continuing they said, “However, it is of note to mention that there is APC constitutional procedure for disciplining any officer of the party who erred in one way or the other as stipulated on Article 21, “B” page 47 of APC constitution/ manifesto (as amended June 13,2014) prior to 2015 elections, a similar constitutional procedure was observed when a panel was put in place to look into a petition against Atta ward 11 chairman which is a set precedence in Ikeduru LGA APC as at today.

They called for thorough investigation to the alleged signatories to the publication to ascertain the authenticity of the claim.

In conclusion they averred. “In the light of the above, we call for the nullification and void of the said publication as it is unconstitutional. Misleading, false and inimical to the success and growth of APC in Ikeduru LGA and State at large”.