National Organizing Sec Post: Tough Times Ahead Sokom, Ibediro As APC Caucus Adopts Izunaso, Others

There is a bleak future for two candidates suspected to be receiving backing from Okorocha to run for the National Organizing Secretary, position as the incumbent Senator Osita Izunaso alongside other National officers from the South East have received endorsements to continue.

Two members of Okorocha’s Rescue Mission, Barrister Rex Anumobi (Sokom) and Emma Ibediro have picked forms to run for the National Organizing Secretary position of the party in the forthcoming convention.

Both Ibediro and Anunobi who were reported to be kept out of the South East zonal meeting have their chances slim following the green light giving to the serving officers from the zone

The South East zonal executive members of APC has anonymously returned Senator Osita Izunaso, National Organizing Secretary, Chief George Moghalu, National Auditor, Chief Emma Enukwu, National Vice Chairman South East and Chief Mrs (Tina) Akaekpuchieowa as Deputy National Woman Leader of APC.