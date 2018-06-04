Confusion Greets Automatic Promotion For Imo Civil Servants





Civil servants in Imo State cannot yet say Uhuru concerning the automatic promotion granted them by the governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

It would be recalled that part of the highlights of the May 1st Workers’ Day celebration in the State was Okorocha announcement of automatic promotion for all categories of employed civil servants.

But investigation by Trumpeta discovered that there are encumbrances frustrating some categories of workers from the possible benefit of the governor’s waiver.

While efforts have commenced for the full implementation of the new directives by the authorities concerned, our correspondent was told that many of the affected workers may not benefit because of the “bar” factor.

It was learnt that a circular from one of the commissions in charge of workers in the State has issued a circular directing that those who have reached their “Bar” in terms of growth in service will not be promoted or become beneficiaries.

The content of the circular is generating ripples among the workers who are confused over the new circular about “bar”.

Trumpeta learnt that “Bar” affects those who cannot go beyond their present level in service as a result of academic qualification line of service, except they change or get the necessary qualification for conversation.