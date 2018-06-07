Group chairman of the Imo State APC Coalition Dr Uzoma Obiyo has described as baseless, false and an attempt by a dying autocracy to dismantle an alliance so strong and formidable that its wake is felt in the corridors of power nationwide the purported report of an Owerri based newspaper on sharing and zoning of positions by the coalition group.

Dr Obiyo in a statement made available to Newsmen said, “I write to refute the recent publication in the Frontline Express Newspaper using the name of the Imo APC stake holders which is not only false and in poor taste but clearly depicts a desperate attempt to grasp at straws by the minions of a dying autocracy.

“The coalition/stakeholder’s forum has always worked with a structure of total involvement of all parties, spurred on by our mutual respect for each other’s opinions and this has driven our solidarity. On this note, we wish to reaffirm to members of our coalition that no decisions have been taken as otherwise stated in the publication contrary to agreements as reached in our gatherings.

“We are aware that the almost ousted structure, in its struggle to remain relevant, will resort to all sorts of cheap tricks in their waning war to dismantle an alliance so strong and formidable that its wake is felt in the corridors of power nationwide.

“We advise caution to media houses to desist from unverified publications which, albeit unintentionally, create damage if not properly managed and whose further repercussions could result in litigation for the media house itself.

“We remain united, under the foundation of mutual respect and transparency, in our fight for a just system that serves the need of all its stakeholders and aims to restore sanity to our state” Dr Obiyo maintained.