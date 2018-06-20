The war of attrition between Owelle Rochas Okorocha and his Deputy, Prince Eze Madumere is having a devastating effect on the side of the number two citizen of Imo State.

Even as the deputy governor is unperturbed about scheming intended to frustrate and stop him from seeking to be the next governor of Imo State, information available to Trumpeta has it that allocation to the Deputy Governor office has not been forthcoming in recent times.

An aide of Madumere, Iheanyi Enwerem in a social media post disclosed that, “Let it be known that ever since Prince Eze Madumere, MFR, Deputy Governor Imo State, nursed the ambition of taking over from Gov. Rochas Okorocha. All allowance that comes into his office has been stopped, and this also affected the press Corp allowances in the office.

“This is so unfortunate that most at times I wonder how wickedness can be called administration, doesn’t the Governor know that as he has needs so do I, and civil servants working in the office of the Deputy Governor.

“Not only that, some of the government own appliances has spoilt, even though Madumere sometimes uses his own fund to repair them. Some of the offices there, there air condition no longer function effectively, including my press Corp office, this is disheartening I must say.

“Why the hate for Madumere, from Okorocha? Is just because he made his intentions known to him, what of if he pretended, would that have been better? I wonder why the Governor is acting like this, ceasing all the allowances that comes to that office. My worry is that he even went ahead to make sure that the press department allowances are reduced. As it stands now, our wardrobe allowance, stipend, weekly and all other press benefits has been taking off from us, what a life.

“Many of you will feel that Iheanyi Daniel Enwerem has made millions following his genuine sympathy and contribution towards the person of Deputy Governor of Imo state, no. Am not complaining, but I have needs, and this I know that God who has brought me this far will never let me down. I hate the fact that Okorocha wants to be the all in all, including detecting the destiny of one, that is too bad, nobody has the right to play God in another man’s life

“I still remember how all this started, during the book presentation of Prince Eze Madumere, titled The Royal Loyal Prince, were the Governor of Kano State, Gaduje, appealed to Okorocha to support Madumere to succeed him in office, that angered the governor, cause he saw that as an insult. That was when everything started unfolding, as the Governor reduced the allowances that comes into the office of the Deputy Governor.

“I know the Deputy Governor might not all that be pleased with this write up, but Sir am sorry, I can’t continue to keep quite when the world keeps believing all forms of lies against your office. For those who wish to know, the picture below shows the office of the Deputy Governor, widows are open for ventilation, meaning that the Air condition is not working, even the roofs of his office is licking, this has been like that for months, and yet Okorocha didn’t care to know. Though he is now repairing it with his own fund, mind you this is his own fund, and not the state government.

“Finally, they now call us Correspondent of Deputy Governor, not even Government House, as the Governor increased the allowances of his Press Corp and left us behind. God will judge both the righteous and the unjust at heart”, he added.

Trumpeta recalls that it has not been rosy for the Governor and his Deputy since the APC Ward Congresses commenced in Imo.