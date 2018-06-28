By Okey Alozie

More misery may continue to hit the Imo State Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere since his fall out with his Boss, Owelle Rochas Okorocha on the issue of who becomes the next governor.

This Deputy Governor’s office located near the office of the Imo First Lady is now experiencing licking roofs and cracked walls which may lead to its collapse if nothing is done quickly.

Reports emanating from the structure suggests that the place is not being taken care of by the maintenance department of Imo Government House.

The worst hit is Eze Madumere’s main office at the last floor where he normally stays to discharge his duties as the number two citizen of the State.

Inside the office big buckets are now used to hold the rain drops coming out from the licking roof which are said to be damaging office documents.

The Deputy Governors visitors rooms is not also left out of the danger as is also in a bad state including the media office suffering the damages done by rain.

This bad condition has continued since the face-off between governor Okorocha and Madumere. However the system is now a set back as workers at the place are no longer comfortable with the Present condition which according to them is affecting productivity. The maintenance department as this paper learnt has refused to visit the Deputy Governor’s office to carry out repairs on the damaged roofs crack walls and do some bumbling work at the building.

Trumpeta learnt that the fund which the constitution provided for the office of the Deputy Governor is now with hold.

Sources also revealed that despite the bad condition of the place, Madumere still manages to carry out his lawful duties.