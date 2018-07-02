The issue of the office of the National Organizing Secretary (NOS) of the All Progressive Congress APC, which was zoned to Imo State has not ended according to one of the Aspirants to the office Chief (Bar) Rex Anunobi (Sokom).

In a phone chat with Trumpeta Newspaper, Sokom said he was ready to take the matter to the Supreme Court in a bid to seek Justice.

According to the former Special Adviser (SA) to Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, who resigned his position weeks to Convention to challenge Okorocha’s choice, Barr Emma Ibediro, justice delayed is justice denied, and therefore said he was eagerly waiting for the APC Appeal Committee to treat his petition, before he knows the next move.

The former Executive Chairman of Nkwerre LGA, Imo State made it clear that he is out for reconciliation as a peaceful politician, but said that “Justice must come first before reconciliation”.

Chief Anunobi maintained that what happened at the APC Convention venue in Abuja was an aberration where thugery took over in the presence of President Mohammadu Buhari, which he said prevented his followers from voting for his chosen candidate, Senator Osita Izunaso whom he stepped down for.

He said that APC is a political party which operates under the canopy of Nigerian constitution, and therefore is bound by the laws of the land, as impunity cannot be allowed thrive.

Bar Anunobi said that if he does not get justice from the APC Convention Appeal Committee he would have no option than to proceed to the next legal level until he reaches the Supreme Court if the need arises.

He said that more than one thousand (1,000) Delegates were disenfranchised as a result of the fracas, which he said affected the outcome of the final result.

The veteran politician of over twenty eight (28) years experience told Trumpeta that it was surprising that some people are saying that he had no other right to pursue the outcome of the election, since he had pulled out from the race, pointing out that for his supporters to have been prevented from voting, is an indication that his interest as a participant was effected, since the mayhem and chaos unleashed by desperate politicians barred his people from casting their ballots for his chosen candidate.