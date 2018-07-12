Reasons behind the quest of the members of the Imo State House of Assembly to remove the Deputy Governor of the State, Prince Eze Madumere, have been on uncovered.

The state lawmakers on Tuesday commenced procedures to remove the Deputy Governor who they accused of several misconduct.

Beyond the allegation of misconduct leveled against Madumere is the plot of the top echelon of the state assembly to project themselves for higher political positions between now and 2019.

Trumpeta learnt that even as accusations of monetary inducements against the 19 lawmakers who have endorsed their signatories for the impeachment are flying, it was gathered that the future ambitions of the principal officers of the House are behind the push against Madumere.

Authoritative sources further told the newspaper that the principal officers, especially Speaker Acho Ihim, his Deputy, Rt Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo and the Majority Leader, Hon Lugard Osuji caved into the plot to remove the Deputy Governor because of their personal desires to move higher.

It was learnt that should the impeachment become successful, Ihim will be emerge the Deputy Governor, while the Majority Leader, Osuji, who is the Owerri zone highest ranking office holder in the House and the State, shall now become the Speaker. In the case of Ozuruigbo, his House of Reps ambition for Nkwerre, Nwangele, Njaba and Isu Federal Constituency in 2019 will receive the blessing of the governor and his son in-law, who is the Chief of Staff, Chief Uche Nwosu, earlier tipped to run for the position.

Our correspondent monitoring the development disclosed that Ozuruigbo (OZB) has been “dancing” to the tune of Governor Rochas Okorocha and Nwosu, to enable them guarantee him easy process of picking the Reps seat position in next year’s election.

Details of the new political design were said to have tickled Ihim, OZB and Osuji into fast-tracking Madumere’s impeachment. While OZB presented the petition against Madumere, Osuji moved vital motions and Ihim Okayed the plot. A source however revealed that it was part of the bargain before the lawmakers moved into action.

The bargain to uplift the present positions of the principal officers was also said to be responsible for the close-knit relationship between majority of the House members of APC extraction and Okorocha are enjoying presently. The bargain is also going to be carried to the new dispensation should the removal of the Deputy Governor becomes successful.

Trumpeta further findings indicate that before now, rumours have been rife that the Speaker Ihim would pair with Nwosu as Governorship Running mate in the 2019 election, while Osuji if re-elected shall emerge the new Speaker of the House.

Recently, an unconfirmed report, which Nwosu has debunked in the media as false, also alleged that the Chief of Staff to the governor warming up to succeed the incumbent governor allegedly informed Owerri zone people of their next Speakership portfolio in the coming political dispensation.

Ihim so far unlike other prominent fellows in the Rescue Mission has not been linked to any elective position come 2019. Information has it that Okorocha who has been distributing positions to his allies in Rescue Mission has reserved the Deputy Governorship slot for him as reward for loyalty.

This newspaper also got the hint that for other lawmakers to join the bandwagon for Madumere’s removal, their palms were greased with a whopping sum of N6m each as well second term guarantee for those wishing to have a second missionary journey in 2019.

Effort to reach any of the House members to speak on this allegation proved abortive. But one of them who offered to speak in anonymity denied the allegation, adding that they are discharging their constitutional duties as legislators. “There is no truth in the allegation that we were paid N6m. It is total falsehood because nobody was paid that’s all”.

Unconfirmed reports allege that money exchanged hands before the members abruptly returned from long adjournment to hold plenary. It was learnt that before suspending the four initial members, there was a bargain for the purpose. But, the lawmakers backed out and adjourned till August but had to resume this July after an agreement was reached for them to prosecute the plot.