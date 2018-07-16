Newspaper Publisher Nwadike Declares For Orlu Senate Race

Comrade Precious Nwadike, the Publisher of Watchdog Newspaper last week, officially declared to vie for Orlu Senate Seat.

Nwadike, who is running under United Progressive Party UPP made his intension known to the party hierarchy when he informed members of UPP of his desire to contest for Orlu Senatorial Seat under the UPP platform.

The Publisher declared his bid in the presence of UPP Chairman Board of Trustees, Chief Ama Iwueze, and the Deputy National Chairman Chief Ejike Uche who all graced the occasion that took place at UPP State office, Owerri, Imo State.

Nwadike who promised to give a strong representation to Orlu Senatorial zone if given the mandate come 2019, urged youths to join the fray if they hope to turn things better in Nigeria.

The youthful Senatorial Aspirant maintained that money should not be a yard stick and setback for youths in politics, pointing out that he is a case-study where supporters rather than extort an Aspirant are instead making contributions to his Aspiration, adding that he will be a Senator.

Nwadike said that he choose the UPP platform because the party is strong in Imo State and loved by the electorate because of the capability of people running affairs of the party.

He said that 2019 election will be the year of the youths, as Imo electorate, particularly Orlu people are poised to vote based on the character, pedigree and achievements of candidates, and not political party and inducement.

“This is the time to get it right for our people. This is the time for electoral shockers as our people are wiser now. This time UPP is the place for the masses to express their voting rights” he said.