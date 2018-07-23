NONSONKWA LEADS AS MBAITOLI THINK TANK CONDUCTS POLL SURVEY

By Chioma Nkama

An aspirant, under the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Mr.Chinonso Uba has been tipped to win the 2019 Imo House of Assembly elections for Mbaitoli state constituency.

This was made known after conducting a poll survey in all the 12 wards of Mbaitoli Local Government Area, by the Director General of Mbaitoli Think Tank, Engr. Collins Iregbulem.

According to Iregbulem, among all the 12 aspirants vying for the Mbaitoli state constituency seat, Chinonso Uba garnered 65% in the category of the “Most Acceptable Aspirant” to clinch the position.

He informed that both young and old in Mbaitoli preferred Mazi Uba because of his outspokenness, frankness and experience, stating that the survey which cuts across party lines, saw the journalist and prominent Radio presenter as the most likely to represent the people of Mbaitoli coming from a zone considered to be marginalized politically in addition to the aspirant having a high fan base which is an added advantage.

Engr. Iregbulem further informed that, PDP’s aspirant, Barr. Okey was trailing behind with 25%, with the rest sharing the remaining percent.

According to the survey which lasted 14 days, people of Mbaitoli affirmed their trust for Nonsonkwa because of his achievements as a private individual, whose contributions as an educationist and broadcaster has impacted greatly in the lives of Mbaitoli people in particular and Imolites in general.

The survey was an independent activity carried out to ascertain the people’s choice and who is most likely to represent the people of Mbaitoli in the Imo House of Assembly come 2019.