APGA Guber Hopeful Opara-Ndudu Sets To Unfold Prosperity Plan For Imo, Declares Today

By Orji Sampson

Thursday,  July 26, 2019 will mark a watershed  in the  political  history  of Imo state as Nick Opara-ndudu formally  declares  his intention to run for the governorship  of Imo State in the 2019 election under the platform  of the All Progressive  Grand Alliance (APGA). The event will hold in Owerri at the Malls Aladinma, Regency hall from 12noon. A statement  from his campaign  organization revealed  that party stalwarts,  opinion  leaders,  women,  youths and lovers of good governance  within and outside the state have confirmed  their attendance of the event which has been tagged  game changing as it will usher in a new era of politics anchored on contests  of ideas.  The statement added that  Opara-ndudu has after wide consultations put together  a blueprint   captioned Imo – creating pathways  to prosperity  and growth which touched key sectors  of the state economy and will guide him to bring the state back to its preeminence if elected governor.

Across the state his entry into the race has received  wide acceptance  and endorsements from  professionals, youth and women organizations and trade unions  who earnestly believe  that Imo needs a core professional  to recover the years the locust has eaten .He paid glowing tribute to  the sacrifices  made by the late Sam Mbakwe in laying  solid foundation for the development  of the state,  assuring  that his government  will not depart  from building  on those achievements as has been the case with previous  administrations. Opara-ndudu further lauded the late great Ikemba Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu for his foresight and commitment in bringing the Party to life, stressing that Imo State remains home to the party.

Opara-ndudu made his marks in the banking industry where he, through hard work rose to the peak. He remains a mentor to many top executives in the banking industry who worked under him.  He was part of the pioneer management  team that midwified  today’s  hugely  successful  Diamond  Bank Plc where he led many innovations and supported many fledgling  businesses  that have become transnationals especially  in the transport  sector. Opara- ndudu had a three year stint in the public sector during which he served in four capacities as commissioner / senior adviser. It is on record that he took Imo internally generated revenue to the highest height thus far when that portfolio was under his watch. He is not only prodigiously gifted intellectually, but was very active in sports and students unionism as a student.

The statement further reads- ‘ Opara-ndudu will bring to bear his experience in   structured private sector   environment and his knowledge of the working of the public sector to make Imo rise again.’

 

