APGA Guber Hopeful Opara-Ndudu Sets To Unfold Prosperity Plan For Imo, Declares Today

By Orji Sampson

Thursday, July 26, 2019 will mark a watershed in the political history of Imo state as Nick Opara-ndudu formally declares his intention to run for the governorship of Imo State in the 2019 election under the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA). The event will hold in Owerri at the Malls Aladinma, Regency hall from 12noon. A statement from his campaign organization revealed that party stalwarts, opinion leaders, women, youths and lovers of good governance within and outside the state have confirmed their attendance of the event which has been tagged game changing as it will usher in a new era of politics anchored on contests of ideas. The statement added that Opara-ndudu has after wide consultations put together a blueprint captioned Imo – creating pathways to prosperity and growth which touched key sectors of the state economy and will guide him to bring the state back to its preeminence if elected governor.

Across the state his entry into the race has received wide acceptance and endorsements from professionals, youth and women organizations and trade unions who earnestly believe that Imo needs a core professional to recover the years the locust has eaten .He paid glowing tribute to the sacrifices made by the late Sam Mbakwe in laying solid foundation for the development of the state, assuring that his government will not depart from building on those achievements as has been the case with previous administrations. Opara-ndudu further lauded the late great Ikemba Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu for his foresight and commitment in bringing the Party to life, stressing that Imo State remains home to the party.

Opara-ndudu made his marks in the banking industry where he, through hard work rose to the peak. He remains a mentor to many top executives in the banking industry who worked under him. He was part of the pioneer management team that midwified today’s hugely successful Diamond Bank Plc where he led many innovations and supported many fledgling businesses that have become transnationals especially in the transport sector. Opara- ndudu had a three year stint in the public sector during which he served in four capacities as commissioner / senior adviser. It is on record that he took Imo internally generated revenue to the highest height thus far when that portfolio was under his watch. He is not only prodigiously gifted intellectually, but was very active in sports and students unionism as a student.

The statement further reads- ‘ Opara-ndudu will bring to bear his experience in structured private sector environment and his knowledge of the working of the public sector to make Imo rise again.’