Tunji Adedeji

It was a time of jubilation and thanksgiving to God for members of the Diocese of Oru Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion in Oru west council area of Imo State recently when the diocese celebrated its 10th year anniversary and lunching of diocesan development fund.

In his sermon at the Cathedral church of Emmanuel Mgbedi , the Anglican Bishop of Ogbaru Diocese Anambra State, admonished Christians against materialism which he said had adversely affected the growth of the church .He said Christians must know how to governor their action and finances.

The Bishop expressed gratitude to God for keeping the church for the past ten year despite all odds and challenges: “It is God’s mercy and divine favour that has upheld the church up till now.

Bishop Ama called on Christians to always invest in the kingdom of God, pointing out acquiring material wealth without investing in the kingdom of God as wasteful venture and therefore vanity. We must learn how to build our assets, he avarred .

The clergy further commended all those who made sacrifices by donating their resources that culminated in the growth of the Oru Diocese and the celebration of the 10 years.

Bishop Ama charged the congregation to be strong and steadfast in the will of God despite hard the situations to experience the latter glory of God and hope for better future.

In his remarks, the Bishop -in-charge of Diocese of Oru,Bishop GN Chukwunenye recounted the success of the Diocese in the past ten year and expressed gratitude to God for the uncommon favour and breakthroughs.

He urged the church to remain dedicated to the kingdom stewardship, adding that though the Diocese beginning was small but its latter end is great.

Achievements made by the Diocese according to him, include; the completion of the Bishop’s Court and chapel complex, while most churches are now wearing new look.

Bishop said that the Diocese would establish a state of art boarding school that will give a world class education that will compete with the best.

The Bishop described the anniversary as unique, saying “to whom much is given, much is expected. The diocese of Oru is ten.

Earlier, the chairman of the occasion ,Rt Hon .Goodluck Nana Opiah, Member ,Federal House of Representative , said he was not at the Diocese to campaign for his political ambition , thanked the people of God for their prayers for the nation. He specifically commended the church and its Bishop, Rt .Rev’d Chukwunenye, for “good works and constant prayers,”

He maintained that the Diocese has not relented in ensuring that its vision and mission are fully achieved, even as he opined that a school under the direct control of the church would chub out children with high moral standard.

Opiah expressed readiness to provide necessary support to Oru Diocese, especially in the establishment of the proposed secondary school projects and other critical areas of the education sector.

Opiah who enjoined other top members of the church to donate for the diocesan development fund, promised to attract a school project of one hundred million naira with his position as lawmaker. Saying that investing in school project is missionary and commendable. He commended the Diocese for implementing sustainable policies, which have brought significant improvements to the body of Christ, noting that the Diocese is growing to the glory of God.

One of the front line Governorship aspirant in Imo, Bar Chukwuma Ekomaro , who was also given an award for his contributions thanked the Bishop, faithful and all Oru people. He encouraged the church to be steadfast in prayers for the country which he noted has helped a great deal in keeping our country together. He therefore used the occasion to call on all politicians of the state to unite so as to enhance the growth and development of the state.