Confusion Over Acceptance of Fresh Imo APC Congress

Apprehension and confusion are said to have hit the faction of All Progressive Congress APC, Imo chapter, sponsored by the Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, over the delay in inaugurating the newly elected State Executive.

The APC in Imo State presently is divided into two major factions, namely; the Coalition otherwise called Allied Forces and the Rescue Mission, financed and supported by the State Governor.

However, uncertainty has surrounded the outcome of the recently Ward, LGA and State congresses conducted by the State APC faction loyal to Okorocha.

This Newspaper learnt that the confusion arose from the failure of the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole in inaugurating Mr Dan Nwafor, who last Saturday emerged as the State Chairman of the APC of the Rescue Mission.

There was hope in the air that Oshiomole would inaugurate Nwafor immediately after the congress, so as to enable other members of the Executive to be also inaugurated up to the Ward level.

But the non inauguration of the Okorocha APC State Chairman has caused confusion within the camp, because until Nwafor is inaugurated by Oshiomole, nothing else could happen within that Group at the party level.

The confidence that Oshiomole would swear-in the Okorocha APC factional Executive was challenged when it was learnt that Oshiomole cited a pending case at the Appeal Court as his reason for staying action on the inauguration of Mr. Nwafor.

Our sources in Abuja said that the APC National Chairman was not aware of any court matter against Imo APC congress when he sent some party officials to conduct another congress in Imo State.

It would be recalled that a previous State congress, which took place in Imo State was rejected by the Okorocha Group, who accused the Allied Forces who had an upper hand in that congress of manipulating the outcome.

When the Okorocha Group approached the court, the Judge ordered for a fresh congress. However, the Allied Forces appealed against the judgment, which was still pending before the latest APC State congress that gave birth to the Dan Nwafor State Executive, which is yet to be recognized by Oshiomole through a National inauguration.

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of the Allied Forces, Dr Hilary Eke was among the State Chairmen that were officially inaugurated by the past National Chairman of APC, Chief John Oyegun.

As it stands now, members of APC in Imo State are in confusion as to who is the authentic chairman of Imo APC, since as it stands now, there is Eke for Allied Forces, and Nwafor for Rescue Mission, although yet to be inaugurated.