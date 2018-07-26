THEO EZEALA REMAINS IMO ADP CHAIRMAN

This is to state categorically that Dr. Theo Ezeala remains the authentic Chairman of the Imo State Chapter of the Action Democratic Party (ADP). Accordingly, his purported removal by anybody or any group of persons is illegal and does not have the approval of the national leadership of ADP.. Also, the changes said to have been effected in the EXCO of Imo ADP are null and void.

For the records, no national Vice Chairman has the power to remove a state Chairman or any EXCO member at any level without the consent of the national leadership of the Party. This impunity cannot stand, especially in the State of the national Secretary.

All grievances against party officials must be properly channelled for investigation and appropriate actions.

All members of ADP in Imo State should disregard the announced changes in the Party in the State and remain law abiding.